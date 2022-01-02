In December 2020, I sat in my SMAD 210, news reporting and writing, class and listened to the professor ask about our journalism mantras. They were quick, punchy statements we live by and follow. Most of my class said “Democracy dies in darkness,” the famous Washington Post phrase.
Mine was something my dad told me: “If people are talking about it, it’s a story.” That about sums up covering JMU athletics this year.
In just one year, a school tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley made the FCS semifinals twice, won seven conference championships and made the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). It also made the jump to the FBS as the university heads to the Sun Belt Conference and dealt with a ban from CAA conference championships following the move.
I was the only one who was sports editor from the year’s start to finish at The Breeze and covered the most monumental year in JMU sports history.
That’s not to say my co-editors Madison Hricik and Noah Ziegler haven’t been there with me along the way. They have, and I couldn’t have done this without them. Their work and passion show in their writing, and there’s no way our coverage would’ve been what it is without them. But from start to finish, it’s only been me.
So, I’ve learned three lessons this year: First, don’t worry about the outside factors and do your job — that makes your reporting better. Second: Remain impartial, but watching a team grow and learn is something you can be proud of. Third: control the controllables.
What made covering sports so special this year was that not only was JMU due for a big year, but I got to do my job. Getting all those things back was special, no matter how many hours of sleep I lost and how much homework I procrastinated. But to not only get those back but to cover events other past editors have dreamed of? Nobody will ever know how rewarding it was.
I’m a fourth-generation Duke. My great-grandmother went here, along with my grandmother and both my parents. I grew up going to football games, and I can’t remember a time not spent watching JMU football. Until I came onto the beat, I was a die-hard fan.
Journalists remain impartial — it’s the job’s most basic principle. So, every time this year I watched JMU excel in football or watched Odicci Alexander strike another batter out in the WCWS, I didn’t cheer like I was raised to; I just started typing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t feel satisfied watching a team grow over a season and be proud to finally see them hitting its stride.
I was in the press box for almost all of JMU football’s games this year. I sat around some of the biggest outlets in Oklahoma City and stood by as many ESPN outlets as I can think of on the field in the Fargodome. But few were there the whole way, and I think that shows in what I write — I’ve seen the Dukes at their worst and, now, their best.
The year started with JMU men’s basketball. Oh, how one year can change everything, right? I remember standing at the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s media tour and talking with head coach Mark Byington. He preached how time and patience are keys to developing a Dukes’ team with loads of potential — he did that and more as the Dukes were at their best since 1992 — and I wrote the recap about JMU falling to Elon in the CAA tournament.
Then, the spring season of JMU football rolled around. I would love to say that it was perfect, that I was living out 8-year-old Savannah’s dream of writing about the Dukes. Some of that was true, but most of it was taxing and draining. Balancing all online classes with covering football in an unusual setting? It was hard to mentally keep up.
The same goes for the team itself. It’s no secret — JMU football needed time to mold and gel with a new offensive scheme and new faces at many positions. Looking back at those first few games now, the team doesn’t even feel the same. Noah, sports editor from 2019 to 2021, told me something a little cheesy before he graduated: “Be like Curt Cignetti and control the controllables, but embrace your opportunity. This is what you’ve worked for; keep going hard.”
That’s something I learned in the spring, and it wasn’t the first time this year I needed to remember it. Don’t stress about things you can’t control. Instead, follow the story, use your opportunities and remember that you’re the person other people come to for the news.
I made mistakes, but it’s something I still use all the time. It looked like JMU was in the clear from emotions after defeating Richmond in April but then, the Dukes headed to Texas to face Sam Houston. The infamous second-half breakdown tested this, watching quarterback Cole Johnson overcome so much adversity, seeing the team gel the way they needed to — just to fall apart? I made mistakes in my reporting because I was worrying too much about the team than what I was doing. From that point on, I didn’t panic. I didn’t rush my work but calmly typed. It wasn’t the only time in the spring I used this.
When I decided to come to JMU, I drove up to Veterans Memorial Park with my mom and watched a softball game. The Dukes won, a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh against Elon, and I decided that JMU was where I was meant to be. So, to cap off my first year as sports editor in Oklahoma City? It was a little poetic.
I’ve watched Odicci Alexander since she was a freshman. Softball was the spring sport I loved and that JMU was good at it was the icing on the cake. I wrote all the staff reports and features in 2021 on the team up until OKC, and that earned me a seat in the box. I watched that team at their worst, when Alexander was hurt and Alissa Humphrey took her place for weeks. Then, they hit their stride and punched their ticket on my birthday weekend. But, the breakdown happened in the second two games against the Sooners.
People who sat around me in the press box laughed. “They were due for this. The only reason they’re here is that they got lucky.”
Some of those comments might affect me. But they didn’t in OKC. It’s because those people don’t know JMU. They didn’t follow the team all year, and they didn’t know how rewarding it was to see them get this far after watching the Dukes all year. So, I typed and wrote one of the best game recaps I’ve ever written.
I thought that trip would be the craziest thing that would happen to me as an editor, believe it or not. Then, Harrisonburg got a little sunnier on Homecoming weekend during football season.
After postponements and cancellations in the spring, the fall football season is where I put in everything I had. I even dropped a class so that I could work with the team more. But that’s what I’ve learned you have to do as a journalist — the story is always worth chasing. So, when redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse was charged with a DWI early in the season, I was on the story.
Madison and I implemented a new football coverage system so we could jump on football coverage more. We killed “four downs,” which sports editors did for years, and broke the long story up over the week. Our analytics have since skyrocketed. It’s draining writing the same story every week, but when other factors come into play, it gets even harder.
When the news and rumors of a JMU football conference move happened, there wasn’t a second I wasn’t sending an email, scrolling through a Twitter thread or typing up notes. It was worth it. I covered JMU’s move to a different conference after years of rumors, possible deals and research.
On Wednesdays, The Breeze makes the print edition so that it’s on stands Thursday. Sports news had a knack for coming out Wednesday nights, and the CAA ban was no different. I didn’t panic. I called who I needed to call, and together, Madison and I got the story out. That describes realignment coverage — we never knew when something was going to happen, but we jumped on any chance we got.
To finish the year, my last big trip was to Fargo, North Dakota, for the FCS semifinals. That’s pretty fitting for me. A kid who grew up watching JMU football and stood gripping her hair as she watched the Dukes beat the Bison in 2016? This would be a fun trip.
Now, it started shakily, and trust me, the zero-degree weather was probably the best we were going to get. But Madison and I talked to all different people and learned all these stories. We got to tell stories of people who typically wouldn’t be heard.
It goes back to my favorite line and my journalism montra: “If people are talking about it, it’s a story.” People talked about the move to the Sun Belt, and when the Dukes beat the Sooners at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. People talked about when JMU defeated U.Va. for the first time in program history and when the CAA banned JMU from competing in conference tournaments.
I was there for it all. I was there for every snap, every pitch, every tweet. While sometimes I’m not the best at tweeting every little thing I find, I live on Twitter. I notice everything, dig through threads and put the pieces together. Trust me, I heard everyone when JMU men’s basketball took down U.Va and how important that game was to the Dukes.
So my biggest takeaway from this year? People were talking about the school in Virginia that is now a national name, and I was a part of that. At times, it was draining, and mentally, it’s hard to stay with it on top of school. But I love JMU, and I love covering these teams, so I will keep doing it — no matter what.
I was a part of the stories that shaped James Madison University and put them into the history books. Maybe 8-year-old Savannah will be smiling after all.
