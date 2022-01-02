Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Madison, Page, Rockingham, Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. Rain, sleet, and snow will change to all snow by 6 AM this morning. The heaviest snow will be this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads, making travel difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to below one- half mile at times in heavier bands of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&