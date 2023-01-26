The Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) has been the home for both JMU basketball programs since November 2020. However, the full benefits of the project that hauled a $139.5 million price tag, including the addition of Ballard Parking deck right next to it, are fresh to JMU.
But they're even fresher to the Sun Belt Conference.
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill praised the AUBC upon visiting it in November 2021. Gill said JMU's facilities played a huge part in inviting the Dukes to the Sun Belt and called the AUBC “an unbelievable basketball arena.” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne added that when Sun Belt officials were touring the campus, they were “shocked” by the magnitude of what the campus offers.
The thrill of AUBC’s opening was tainted by the pandemic as only a minimal number of fans were allowed inside until the 2021-22 season. Even though this is the Dukes' second season with full-capacity fans, men's basketball head coach Mark Byington said his players haven’t had the whole AUBC experience.
“In recruiting it has helped, but not to the extent it will in the future,” Byington said earlier this season. “We haven't had a lot of official visits. The majority of our roster never saw the arena before they committed to play at JMU.”
Byington highlighted moments from last year when he learned the potential of the arena, like the George Mason and Old Dominion games, when the crowd provided an “intimidating” atmosphere for opponents. He mentioned how Marshall provided a similar impact in its arena this season, and Byington said he wants to replicate that same energy, or an even stronger impact, at the AUBC.
Back in November 2021 at JMU’s inaugurating Sun Belt press conference, Bourne called AUBC “an asset” and said he believed it’d immediately rank as one of the most impressive facilities in the Sun Belt.
“It's about facilities, it's about being able to go into a conference and have facilities that put you at the top of the league,” Bourne said. “We don't want to come in here and be fourth or fifth. We plan on being either one or two, and this helps separate us apart from our competition.”
More recently, as JMU has transitioned into its new conference, more coaches have been subjected to the atmosphere of the arena. Former coaches, some seasoned in the Big 12 and ACC, were infatuated by AUBC. The ACC is infamous for arenas like UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center and Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome, the largest Division I basketball arena in the country with a capacity of 35,446.
“What an atmosphere. What a beautiful arena to whoever donated and built it,” U.Va. men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett said following the Cavaliers’ 52-49 loss to JMU on Dec. 8, 2021. “This is a beautiful building and a tough environment.”
Georgia Southern men’s basketball coach Brian Burg raved about the facility after his squad’s tilt with the Dukes on Jan. 14, explaining that it's a better facility than a lot of Big 12 arenas. Burg was an assistant at Texas Tech from 2018-20 and coached in the likes of Kansas State’s “Octagon of Doom,” West Virginia’s Coliseum and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse — which set a Guinness world record for loudest indoor crowd roar in 2017.
Just a week prior, Appalachian State men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns said he was blown away by the AUBC, explaining how he thinks Duke's new venue is comparable to the ACC’s best arenas.
“This is about as nice as a facility I’ve ever been in,” Kerns said. “I’ve been in ACC, SEC, Gonzaga, this place is spectacular. Kudos to James Madison and their staff for this place.”
The Dukes have two home games this week. One against Coastal Carolina on Thursday and another against ULM on Saturday. Byington said he’s eager to have the fans return after a long winter break and expects an electric atmosphere.
“We’ve severely missed our students the last few games. It hasn’t been quite the type of environment that we’re used to,” Byington added. “It’s helped our guys get to a different level [before], I want it to be the toughest environment in the Sun Belt.”