In the first official “Royal Rivalry” match between JMU and Old Dominion, the Dukes finished their inaugural Sun Belt Conference season after a 1-0 double overtime loss in the Sun Belt tournament championship in Foley, Alabama, on Sunday.
The championship was an offensively dominated game, as the Dukes had 12 shots and three goals, and the Monarchs had 15 shots and four goals. JMU redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom tallied six saves, while ODU redshirt junior and sophomore goalkeepers Erin Jones and Emily Bredek, respectively, had totaled three saves.
ODU started with the lead after Monarchs’ senior forward Carla Morich scored in the first 38 seconds into the match after fighting for the ball in front of the goal and bested Blom, the conference keeper of the year, and JMU’s back line.
Then, soon after in the 11’, Watts had her chance after taking the ball down the right side of the field and shooting wide left past Blom and landing the ball off the back post into the back of the net, quickly making the lead 2-0.
The Dukes worked through the half to close the lead on the Monarchs. In the 42’, graduate midfielder Hannah Young scored a penalty kick for the Dukes, cutting their deficit to 2-1. The Monarchs continued to lead at halftime.
Soon after the second half began, Morich scored her second of the afternoon. In the 46’, after winning the ball in the midfield, ODU freshman midfielder Andrea Balcazar Algarin passed the ball to Morich in the middle, where she floated the ball from outside the box and over Blom, putting Old Dominion up 3-1.
JMU sophomore attacker Amanda Attanasi responded quickly, though. In the 48’, Attanasi received a through-ball past the back line from Young and put another goal on the board for the Dukes, making the score 3-2.
Another penalty kick for JMU scored by sophomore midfielder Sophia Verrecchia tied the match 3-3 in the 57’. At the end of regulation, the score remained tied and the match moved into overtime.
The first period remained scoreless. But at 105’, Morich crashed the net and secured her third goal of the game. Her hat trick secured the 9-8-3 (5-4-1 Sun Belt) Monarchs a spot in the NCAA tournament.
The Dukes finished their season at 12-4-5 (6-1-3 Sun Belt). Their first Sun Belt season ended with more highs than lows, as four players won Sun Belt awards this past week. Blom won Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and was First-Team All-Conference.