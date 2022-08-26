A beautiful day in Harrisonburg turned gloomy in the third quarter as rain began to fall on the JMU field hockey complex. Then, a rainbow came.
Similarly, the Dukes started on script this game, scoring quickly, but there were both highs and lows sprinkled throughout their 3-1 victory, JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said.
“There were moments of brilliance,” Morgan said, “and then there were some breakdown moments.”
While the score might suggest the Dukes were in firm control of the game, that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Dukes had more shots, 13 to Richmond’s 10, more saves, five to Richmond’s zero, and obviously, more goals, but it wasn’t all JMU in this one. The Spiders had three more corners and dictated the pace in the final period, something senior midfielder Diede Remijnse said the team needs to work on.
“I think it's just when we’re up and a team puts extra pressure on, we just need to keep our heads calm,” Remijnse said. “Trust ourselves that we have the skill to just [calm down] and get out of it.”
JMU opened the scoring two minutes in with a goal by senior forward Mikenna Allen. The attack began with a build-up on the left side, which eventually found its way to junior forward Tori Carawan. She slotted the ball through to Allen, who put it home for the first goal of the season.
“I felt [that] it was a great performance for not just me, just, like, everyone on the field,” Carawan said. “Everyone’s working their hearts out on the field.”
A short minute later, the Dukes were awarded a corner. Graduate defender Kara McClure found Remijnse, who gave JMU a 2-0 lead early and scored the first of her two goals. Remijnse’s performance didn’t go unnoticed by Morgan.
“[Remijnse] is just a force,” Morgan said. “She is just a wall back there. Any loose ball is Diede’s ball.”
Richmond scored in the closing minutes of the first quarter. Senior midfielder Tess Keppel found the net for the Spiders, giving them their lone goal.
The second quarter brought no change to the score but JMU had a myriad of chances to score, including a number of build-ups – systematically moving the ball up the field and giving the team a chance to score..
A main contributor to the Dukes’ build-ups was with switching the sides of the field with the ball. When the attack was clogged on one side, they switched the sides and built up the other side, leading to some scoring chances. This was something Morgan emphasized before this game, she said. Coming in, she said she knew where the attacking space would be based on prior meetings, and they found the way to attack it.
JMU scored the final goal in the third quarter, again off a corner, and again it was Remijnse. The Dukes were successful when awarded corners, receiving six and converting two of them.
“Those goals wouldn’t be there if someone else wouldn’t get the corner for me, so that was definitely teamwork,” Remijnse said. “But I was just, like everyone else, all-in today. It was just everything — 100%.”
The Dukes (1-0) play at home Sunday against Bucknell at 1 p.m. The Spiders (0-1) match up next against Longwood on the road Sunday at noon.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 2:27 — Mikenna Allen, assisted by Tori Carawan, 1-0 JMU
Q1: 3:21 — Diede Remijnse, assisted by Kara McClure, 2-0 JMU
Q1: 10:34 — Tess Keppel, 2-1 JMU
Q3: 31:27 — Diede Remijnse (2), assisted by Kara McClure and Alice Roeper, 3-1 JMU
