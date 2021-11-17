It’s Oct. 26, 2019. Fireworks shoot off into the cool air at Bridgeforth Stadium as JMU alumni and students gather in the steel stands for the Dukes’ homecoming football game. As JMU runs out of the tunnel, Towson takes the field dressed in white jerseys, black pants and solid, black helmets with nothing but the Tiger logo on them.
In one of JMU’s lowest-scoring games of the regular season, the defense stole the show, shutting out Towson in the second half en route to a 27-10 victory. Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for over 200 yards, and the buzz about JMU being a potential national championship team was brewing, heading into the bye week.
That was the last time JMU and Towson met — until Saturday.
In the spring season, the Tigers were the only CAA team to opt out before it began. JMU was the opposite — the Dukes were one of the teams who looked for opponents in the fall before playing in the spring. Now, both teams end their regular seasons Saturday, each looking to finish strong before the FCS selection show.
“We probably played [JMU] tougher at their place than anybody else did [in 2019],” Towson head coach Rob Ambrose said. “[JMU] played really hard … But offensively, we weren’t 100% and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone enough.”
The history between the teams is one-sided — JMU is 22-6-1 all-time against the Tigers since 1976. The Dukes enter the game on a four-game win streak over Towson, having won 12 of their last 13 matchups.
This time, Towson comes in 4-6 (3-4 CAA) and rides a two-game losing streak into Harrisonburg. The Tigers dropped a road game versus Richmond 28-17 and their senior-day square-off with Elon 37-14.
Despite Towson's recent struggles, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti watched film on the Tigers, and he called the team “really dangerous.”
“[Towson] has a lot of talent,” Cignetti said. “We catch everybody’s best shot, every team’s ready to play against us, so we have to be ready to go.”
What immediately sticks out about the Tigers are their 35 transfers — 22 are from the FBS. Ambrose recruited talent, and that group of players is still taking time to blend; both quarterbacks Towson’s used, plus running back Jerry Howard Jr., all transferred into the program.
Towson used several quarterbacks this season: mainly graduate Chris Ferguson and redshirt sophomore Vincent Amendola, with Ferguson winning the starting job but Amendola getting the start in last week’s loss to Elon.
Towson’s offense is heavily dependent on how Howard Jr. plays. The running back racked up 770 and three rushing touchdowns this season— Cignetti said he plays similar to JMU redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Based on film, the Tigers’ usual first move is to go to Howard Jr. in the run game, then shift to the passing game.
“[Howard Jr.] definitely does resemble [Agyei-Obese], like the way he runs hard,” redshirt junior safety Sam Kidd said. “They’re bigger backs, they run hard and you definitely have to bring your feet behind you when you hit those guys.”
The big storyline behind JMU’s defense is redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter facing off against his former team. Carter transferred to JMU over the summer, and when asked about why the Dukes ahead of the fall season, his answer was simple: He wanted a shot at a national championship.
The Tigers have 19 senior starters, and every starter on defense is in their final season. The group has given up 3,673 combined yards and 195 first downs. In comparison, Towson’s offense has put up 3,187 yards of offense and has moved the chains 176 times.
With the Tiger defense, they’ve allowed big-yardage plays down the middle, and quick formations sometimes throw them off. Cignetti said that JMU will continue to play its offensive scheme and added that every week, they see new things.
“Everybody’s offensive structure is a little bit different,” Cignetti said. “[Towson’s] mainly a quarters-based defense … They play a lot of man coverage, also. We got things that we do we do well that if they fit this game we’ll continue to do.”
On the flip side, Ambrose gave praise to both JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson and the receiving core this week. He said that the combo of redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton and redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. were very good and that Towson can’t take their eyes off either — JMU is fifth in the FCS in pass-efficiency rating.
“Schematically, they’re smart,” Ambrose said. “They find a way to put those guys in good positions, and they’ve been doing it week after week.”
The Dukes head into Saturday’s contest after defeating William & Mary 32-22 to end their road schedule undefeated. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke made a career-high six field goals and had 20 points in the victory. Cignetti said he’s happy for Ratke, but with the playoffs one week out, he’s looking for more offensive production from his squad — and that starts with Towson.
“I would just like to see us play for four quarters at a high standard and not have any letdowns throughout the course of the game,” Cignetti said. “We haven’t been able to do that a lot this year — play four really good quarters.”
JMU and Towson battle Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in Bridgeforth Stadium on the Dukes’ Senior Day. It’s JMU’s last regular season contest, and while emotions will be high, Cignetti has a message: Get the job done.
“The seniors came here to compete and win championships,” Cignetti said. “Such a great brand, such a great place to go to school, so this class will mean a lot.”
