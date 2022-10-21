From left to right, JMU offensive linemen redshirt sophomores Cole Potts, Tanner Morris and redshirt junior Nick Kidwell celebrate after a touchdown in the Dukes' 45-38 loss vs. Georgia Southern on Oct. 15. The three will look to keep graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio upright against Marshall, which head coach Curt Cignetti dubbed the best defense JMU's played this year.