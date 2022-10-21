The Dukes are in a position they don’t see often — bouncing back from a regular season loss. After falling to Villanova 28-27 on Family Weekend last season, JMU followed it up with a 19-3 win at Richmond.
This time around, JMU hosts Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) for Homecoming. And after a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern, the Dukes need to prepare with the same urgency as before the Middle Tennessee and Appalachian State games, head coach Curt Cignetti said.
“We all know that we didn't play to the standard of JMU football,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones said, “and then the focus now is really, to just come out this Saturday and play to our ability with none [of the] mistakes that we had.”
Since the Dukes have rarely come off a loss, Cignetti said there’s been a focus on correcting what’s wrong without letting the loss weigh them down in the locker room.
Last season, he used a simple analogy: “Nobody died today.” This time around, Cignetti said the message is loud and clear: critique, file away and refocus.
“We all kind of took that step up of just having everybody coming along,” JMU redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown said, “taking accountability for each other and making sure won’t happen again.”
On the other side of the ball, Marshall comes to Bridgeforth after a 23-13 loss to Louisiana in a weekday matchup. The Thundering Herd’s offense is facing some adversity after redshirt senior quarterback Henry Columbi came out of the game with an injury. The backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher, played the rest of the game in the 10-point loss.
Head coach Charles Huff said following the game Fancher stayed in despite Columbi being “healthy” because the redshirt freshman was moving the ball well. Now, Huff hasn’t named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game — but regardless of who starts, JMU is preparing to see both.
“Most teams don't like to deviate too much from what they already have installed and planned,” Jones said. “So I think that it won't change much but I don't know ’till Saturday.”
In addition to the dual quarterback setup, the Thundering Herd are still without All-Sun Belt Preseason running back Rasheen Ali. He’s yet to play this season, so the majority of carries have come from sixth-year running back Khalan Laborn. Laborn has accumulated 10 touchdowns this season after transferring from Florida State.
But what Cignetti is focusing on the most is Marshall’s defense. The head coach has called it “one of the best we’ll see this season.”
“To be successful, the margin for error is very slim,” Cignetti said. “So it's really important to keep your edge daily and weekly.”
The Dukes’ offense statistically outperformed Georgia Southern last week despite the loss, outgaining the Eagles by 85 yards. Cignetti said the offense made the right plays and adjustments, but that Georgia Southern capitalized on JMU’s mistakes.
That’s fuel in the fire for JMU.
“We can't just, like, ‘Oh, the season’s over just because we lost,’” Brown said. “We got to bounce back, refocus and get ready for Marshall. We know the season’s not over. We’ve got a long season ahead.”
JMU has been on the road for the last two straight games, and this homestand against Marshall is the last game in Bridgeforth until Thanksgiving weekend. Being back at home, during Homecoming and getting back in the win column is the task at hand for the Dukes.
And Cignetti’s glad to avoid too much travel this week.
“It'd be great to get back in front of our home team and sleep in our own beds … on Friday night, you know, and teed up at 3:30,” Cignetti said with a laugh.