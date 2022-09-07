First test: Check. Second test: Saturday. At least, that’s what JMU says.
JMU, fresh off its 44-7 throttling of Middle Tennessee, stays in Harrisonburg this week to face Norfolk State, an in-state FCS school from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
The Dukes are currently 37-point favorites to beat the Spartans. For reference, the line before JMU’s 37-point win over MTSU ranged from 4-7 points throughout the week. JMU has a 98.7% chance to win Saturday, according to ESPN.
But head coach Curt Cignetti isn’t treating it like a walk in the park.
“This is a week [that’s] all about your standards and how you do things, your standards of preparation, you know, that really can't change,” Cignetti said. “We've got to get ourselves ready to go.”
Last Saturday, Norfolk State lost to Marshall, a Sun Belt Conference counterpart JMU will play Oct. 22, 55-3. The Spartans were outgained 612-114, went 1-for-12 on third down and possessed the ball for 13 minutes fewer than the Thundering Herd.
Norfolk State went 6-5 last year and accumulated the most 2021 First-Team All-MEAC nominees, with 11. However, much of that talent has graduated — the Spartans now sport four on the 2022 Preseason All-MEAC first teams. Norfolk State redshirt sophomore running back J.J. Davis is the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
“[The] line’s big on offense … They got some wideouts that move pretty darn well,” Cignetti said. “They had a rough opener against Marshall, and I'm sure they're not very pleased about it and look and rebound and have a better showing on Saturday.”
JMU sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker said Norfolk State runs a spread offense. He said the Dukes’ defense has been preparing for inside- and outside-zone runs, as well as in and out routes from wide receivers.
On JMU’s offense, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio is coming off his six touchdown performance but isn’t getting caught up in the hype he’s garnered during his Norfolk State preparation, he said.
“Job’s not finished,” Centeio said. “It was one game. I feel like I need to consistently be able to do that.”
Cignetti’s been in Norfolk State’s shoes before, facing teams when at a talent disadvantage, going back to his Elon days (2017-18). In his first game at the helm of the Phoenix, they faced Toledo, which went on to win the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2017. Elon lost 47-14. The next year, Elon took on the University of South Florida (USF) and lost 34-14.
Against Toledo, Cignetti said he learned his Elon bunch “had something,” despite the final score. It turned out Elon did — the Phoenix went on to win eight straight in 2017 and make the FCS playoffs.
“We just went up there and we were gonna play our game and [play] one play at a time,” Cignetti said. “Even though we lost, I liked the way we flew around up there.”
Norfolk State is getting paid $125,000 to make the trip. Even though the odds are stacked against the Spartans, JMU’s not looking at it as a checked-off win.
“You can't really doubt like any opponent,” Walker said. “You got to take it game by game.”