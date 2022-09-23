A myriad of factors could determine Saturday’s outcome: field position, time of possession, maybe even a second Hail Mary pass in as many weeks.
A late fumble flipped the Appalachian State-JMU result 15 years ago in the FCS No. 1 Mountaineers’ favor, and one year later, a kickoff return touchdown changed the momentum, which the Dukes rode to victory.
What we do know is that nothing’s out of the ordinary when these two powers tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains tango.
“There's a reason they win the [Sun Belt Conference] championship almost every single year,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of App State. “They have tradition; they've got a culture; their kids play hard — they're tough.”
App State and JMU are set for rendition 17 Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ in Boone, North Carolina. App State is currently seven-point favorites. The Mountaineers are 12-4 all time against the Dukes, last facing off in 2008 when both were FCS programs and the iPhone was in its infancy.
Now, both represent the Sun Belt Conference, and there’s now 38 iterations of the iPhone.
Times are different, to say the least, but App State head coach Shawn Clark said the program’s still built on its tried-and-true tenants that powered multiple FCS national titles in the mid-2000s.
“[App State is] based on a foundation that we had great players, and we've had really good football coaches come through here and not to make a drastic change in what you do,” Clark said. “Everyone knows our program will try to run the football and play really good defense.”
The Mountaineers are 34th in the FBS in rushing offense with 208 yards per game in 2022, while calling runs on 56% of their offensive plays. They aren’t holding up to the program’s standards of stout defense so far, though, sitting at 110th in the FBS with 35 points allowed per game — in large part due to surrendering 63 versus North Carolina in Week 1. App State followed that performance up, though, with only allowing 14 points pitted against then-No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 10.
JMU redshirt junior offensive tackle Nick Kidwell said App State’s best defenders play the “buck” position, or “glorified defensive end.” He specifically pointed to outside linebackers redshirt junior Nick Hampton and sophomore Jalen McLeod as playmakers on App State’s defense. The two have combined for five sacks and three forced fumbles through three games this season.
“They’re a downhill group at the linebacker position,” Kidwell said. “[At] the ‘buck’ position, they play fast, vertical, charge.”
When asked to describe App State’s play style Tuesday, redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and Cignetti used the word “gritty.” Maybe the Mountaineers have needed to be so: They've lived on the edge so far, finding their way to 2-1 via a slim plus-five point differential. JMU, on the other hand, hasn’t had a game decided by less than 37 points.
App State’s photo-finishes have added another layer of mental toughness to the players, Clark said.
“As long as there’s time on the clock, our kids are gonna fight,” he said. “That’s probably the most impressive thing I see on our team, is no matter what the odds are, [if] there's still time on the clock, we have a chance to win the football game or just think we're gonna win a football game.”
The Mountaineers’ go-down-swinging offense is led by redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson and most-recently Duke. Brice mirrored JMU graduate transfer Todd Centeio’s six Week 1 touchdown passes in the North Carolina shootout and has 779 passing yards on 62% completion, nine touchdowns and one interception through three weeks.
Cignetti said Brice can make all the throws, and JMU’s defense can’t allow him to make plays outside the pocket.
“You can see … that they really rally behind him,” Ukwu said. “He'll fight for it … You see a quarterback who's willing to tuck and run and go for first down or [hang] in the pocket and deliver a big throw, even though he knows he's gonna get hit.
The Mountaineers also sport a solid supporting cast around 6-foot-3, 235-pound Brice, led by a staple of running backs and blocking tight ends. Two runners have gone north of 100 yards in App State’s three games: Redshirt junior Camerun Peoples and sophomore Nate Noel; the latter has missed the last two games. The tight ends and offensive line do the “heavy lifting” in App State’s run game, Cignetti said.
What App State has been able to do so far might be a shock to those on the outside looking in, but to its next opponent, it’s anticipated.
“I don't see it as a surprise for that team,” Kidwell said. “I mean, they're a good football team. I think we're a good football team — I feel like we're gonna have a really good game this week.”