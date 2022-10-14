With a sellout already announced and hype surrounding next week’s Homecoming game against Marshall, No. 25 JMU must first focus on the task at hand.
That task is a trek to Georgia Southern for another Sun Belt Conference matchup.
The Dukes are coming off another 40-point outing, a 42-20 win over Arkansas State, while the Eagles lost last week 41-33 to Georgia State.
Despite the loss, it was the fifth time in six games where Georgia Southern put up 30 or more points.
“Their tempo is a problem for people,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “[They’re] really skilled at running back and wide receiver. The quarterback has played a lot of football and has had some really good games.”
Eagles sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease has already amassed 1,933 passing yards on 283 attempts, which ranks sixth and second in the FBS, respectively. Junior running back Jalen White has rushed for eight touchdowns — tied for ninth in the nation.
The caveat to Vantrease airing it out a bunch is that he’s more prone to throwing interceptions. He’s already thrown 11, which is tied for the second most in the FBS.
For redshirt junior safety Josh Sarratt, that’s music to his ears.
“They throw the ball for a good percentage of their plays,” he said. “Being a defensive back, that’s exciting for me because I know we’re gonna have the opportunity to make some plays.”
While the offense has put up points, the Eagles’ defense has given up 30 or more points in four of their games so far. The Panthers not only scored 41 versus Georgia Southern last week but racked up 521 yards of total offense.
Of the 521, 335 yards came on the ground. For the Dukes, graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese is coming off his best game of the year against Arkansas State, where he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
JMU did damage through the air, too, as graduate quarterback Todd Centeio totaled 394 passing yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt senior Kris Thornton led the Dukes with 173 receiving yards on nine catches.
Despite leading the way, Thornton said he doesn’t have to go off for JMU to win. In JMU’s 32-28 win versus Appalachian State on Sept. 24, Thornton caught only one ball, so even if this Saturday is a shootout, Thornton is confident in his counterparts out wide.
“I think anybody in our receiver room can go make plays,” Thornton said, “so you can’t really key in on anybody.”
JMU is currently listed as a 12.5-point favorite over Georgia Southern on BetMGM, with the total points set at 66.5 — the highest point total for any JMU game this year. The Dukes are currently 5-0 against the spread (ATS), one of only three FBS teams still undefeated ATS.
If JMU wants to set itself up with the best chance to bring ESPN College Gameday to Harrisonburg next Saturday, it’ll have to take care of business against the Eagles.