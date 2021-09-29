Confidence is key this week, as JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA) travels north to Durham, New Hampshire for the second Wildcat matchup of the season. Coming into Week 5, JMU begins arguably its most difficult stretch of the regular season — and it starts with New Hampshire.
The Dukes and Wildcats are one of four CAA matchups this weekend, but it’s the highest ranked, with JMU at No. 3 and UNH at No. 25 in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll. The biggest keys to this week’s game are energy and focus, both head coaches said.
“Every week is a new challenge, and you can’t rest on your laurels,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “This team is going to be in an angry mood and beating the war drum, so we’ve got to respond.”
The Wildcats are looking for redemption with JMU coming to town after New Hampshire took a blowout loss against Pittsburgh. The 77-7 defeat was a tough game, head coach Sean McDonnell said in the CAA coaches weekly teleconference, but he said the Wildcats feel ready to make the turnaround this weekend.
“It was a perfect storm, and we didn’t turn it down or turn it up,” McDonnell said. “All this does is open your eyes that you have to be much better this Saturday afternoon than you were there.”
Sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, until playing against Pittsburgh, hadn’t thrown an interception this season. The Wildcats are relying on a heavier passing game with an average of 200.75 yards, compared to the 124.5 yards rushing per game. Junior running back Carlos Washington Jr. led New Hampshire against Pittsburgh with 91 yards in nine carries, and will be an asset again on Saturday.
McDonnell said the injured Wildcats likely won’t be making an appearance in Saturday’s game. And on JMU’s side, several players will be sitting out. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black wasn’t listed on the depth chart after an injury against Weber State, and redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese hasn’t played so far this season nursing a hand injury but is listed as the primary running back this week. However, Cignetti — without naming players — said the Dukes should have some players returning to the lineup.
Although a small factor in the game plan for JMU, having players back means a reevaluation of the depth chart. The Dukes have depth in multiple positions, like at running back and in the secondary, and any addition to their lineup will be another weapon against the Wildcats.
“It was a good week getting guys healed up,” Cignetti said. “Now we’ve got to get back into the mindset … We’ve got a big challenge this week, and we’re excited.”
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson has been riding high so far this season, ranked nationally in six categories through three starts. He’s second in passing efficiency rating (200.1) and third in completion percentage (74.1%) and yards per attempt (9.92), all while having no turnovers. Johnson’s capability in the pocket has been key to JMU’s offensive success, and maintaining that success is important for the Dukes, Cignetti said.
“It all starts with the quarterback play, and [Johnson’s] been making good decisions,” Cignetti said. “We’ve been balanced … and the guys are pushing all the right buttons so far.”
The consistency of both the passing and rushing games are a point of emphasis in New Hampshire’s game plan ahead of Saturday. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has thrived off one-on-one opportunities for game-changing receptions, leading to his 105 average yards per game, forcing the Wildcat defense to keep a sharper eye on those plays.
“When you look at this team offensively, you’re seeing all the figures that JMU has had for a very long time,” McDonnell said. “We will have our hands full when they arrive on Saturday.”
A win on Saturday would mean starting on the right foot with three nationally ranked opponents ahead. If the Dukes can withstand New Hampshire’s home success, they’ll return to a sold out Bridgeforth Stadium against No. 9 Villanova in a better position. But JMU remains focused on the game itself, not it’s repercussions.
“We may have a big stretch ahead of us, but we’re just taking it one week at a time and one game at a time,” redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis said.
JMU faces three of the next four opponents on the road, and the Wildcats are arguably the easiest of the four. However, the Dukes haven’t beaten UNH on the road since their 42-39 win in 2016 with quarterback Bryan Schor leading JMU. In the same respect, Cignetti hasn’t won in Wildcat Stadium since leading Elon in 2017.
The previous history isn’t on Cignetti or the Dukes’ mind, but rather, they say they’re focused on the present — a common theme mentioned by both teams throughout the week. Long gone are the “warm and fuzzies” of defeating Weber State — and the pressure to bring JMU football to Durham, New Hampshire, is on.
“We’ve got to have an edge in our preparation and be extremely detailed,” Cignetti said. “We need to go up there with an edge and start fast. I’ll be on the lookout for that.”
