This spring, punter Sam Clark found himself needing a fresh start for the 2022 season. The Sacramento State senior from Australia turned to ties he created while coming up in Prokick Australia, a training program designed to help Australian athletes get football scholarships in the U.S.
These ties were with Harry and Seamus O’Kelly. Harry punted for JMU from 2017-21, and Seamus is the current punter at Texas State. Clark said the O’Kellys helped lead him to JMU, and now he’ll be playing against Seamus — one of his “best mates” — on Saturday.
JMU and Texas State will face off for the first time Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The Dukes are looking to continue their exceptional form in their inaugural FBS season, which started off with convincing wins against Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State, before a trip to The Rock to take on Appalachian State.
In a sold-out Kidd Brewer Stadium, The Dukes, who found themselves down 28-3, pulled off the second seemingly insurmountable comeback in program history against the Mountaineers, coming away with a 32-28 victory. This time around, they’ll have a sold-out crowd behind them, which Clark is looking forward to.
“When I'm punting, it gets pretty loud,” Clark said. “A few people had some pretty choice words, I think, for us over the weekend. You definitely do notice a difference … I try to block it out and just focus on the game.”
JMU matches up with a 2-2 Texas State team in what could be seen as a trap game. JMU’s undefeated and riding high off a historic barnburner win that’ll go down as one of the biggest moments in not just JMU football but JMU sports history. Despite this, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti isn’t telling his team anything new ahead of this matchup with the Bobcats.
“It's really no different than the message any other week, in terms of the way we prepare and the standards that we do everything,” Cignetti said. “The way we focus in meetings, the way we practice, our attention to detail … [We] gotta have an edge because the difference in athletics between teams is inches.”
JMU’s offense has exploded this season, to say the least, scoring an average of 46 points per game, No. 9 in the FBS and No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference. Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio has led the offense to the tune of 661 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 227 yards, a team high and one touchdown on the ground.
The Dukes’ defense has been strong in their three games. They’re 15th in the country and first in the Sun Belt, allowing 14 points per game.
The stout run defense is where the Dukes have been the most successful. JMU has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season, conceding only 79 total rushing yards through three games, a feat no other team in the nation has achieved, with the next closest allowing 207. Texas State head coach Jake Spavital talked about what makes JMU’s defense click during Monday’s Sun Belt coaches call.
“I think that they’re very active; they’re very tough to block; they don’t stay on blocks very long, so we are going to have to sustain and fight,” Spavital said. “It's going to be a tough challenge for our offense.”
Texas State’s offense scores an average 24 points per contest and is built off the passing game. Redshirt junior quarterback Layne Hatcher’s season has gotten out to a strong start, throwing for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions.
“They’re a good offense; they got playmakers out wide; they got a good offensive line, good running backs,” JMU redshirt sophomore defensive tackle James Carpenter said. “We gotta prepare for them … they’re going to come in here ready to beat us.”
The Bobcats’ rushing attack has amassed 426 total yards and one touchdown. Their backfield’s led by redshirt sophomore running back Calvin Hill, who has 307 yards and the lone rushing touchdown.
Texas State’s defense has had an up-and-down start to the season, allowing 38 points to Nevada week one and then 42 to Baylor two weeks ago before a matchup with Houston Christian.
Following the disappointing showing at Baylor, the Bobcats rallied at home, shutting out Houston Christian and through playing complementary football, something Spavital lauded.
“I thought the defense was very good in this game in terms of getting the ball back,” Spavital said. “When they got a turnover, we scored points; when they got a three and out, we scored points.”
The Dukes are expected to win this game, and by a hefty margin. The line currently sits at JMU -22, but Cignetti emphasized that any team can win on any day.
“The team that shows up hungry, ready to go and is on point with execution is the team that prevails,” Cignetti said.