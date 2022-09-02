Game one, Week 1. It’s time for football to be back in Bridgeforth.
JMU football is set to make its FBS and Sun Belt Conference debut Saturday evening versus Middle Tennessee (MTSU) in the home opener. The Dukes have said they’re excited to finally play against a real opponent, as they’ve been getting tired of playing against themselves during training camp.
“We always talk about finishing … but you don't want to take your teammates to the ground,” redshirt junior offensive tackle Nick Kidwell said. “In a game, you’re taking a guy to the ground, like, develop a mindset, break their will to play.”
One of those new faces JMU will see in 24 hours, MTSU center Jordan Palmer, had poignant words for JMU’s defensive line Monday.
He said the JMU defense, aside from Marshall transfer defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, is “nothing for us.” Palmer added that he knows the Dukes want to throw him off his game, but he didn’t show much concern about what JMU will throw at him.
Ukwu said Tuesday that he saw Edwards’ comments but that it really didn't phase him or the defensive unit.
“I mean it’s whatever, if he feels that way, then he feels that way,” Ukwu said. “I mean, he's going to have to line up and play us like everybody else.”
It doesn’t change how JMU head coach Curt Cignetti expects his Dukes to perform, as he said he’s aware of the Blue Raiders’ “air-raid” offensive attack. It’s a pass-first, up-tempo offense that puts more pressure on the secondary to cover the wide receivers for multiple plays in a row. There’s also an added importance on JMU’s defensive line to get after MTSU redshirt senior quarterback Chase Cunningham, Ukwu said, and past Palmer and co.
The Blue Raiders are expected to finish eighth of 11 teams in the Conference-USA, compared to JMU finishing sixth of seven teams in the Sun Belt East Division. MTSU won the Bahamas Bowl last season against University of Toledo, finishing the year 7-6.
“We've been watching him, really, for a long, long time,” Cignetti said. “[They have] dynamic receivers, a lot of guys that can really ‘scoot,’ quick, fast space players with ball skills that can break tackles and get open deep, and then they've got some big receivers, too, that are good players.”
For MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill, his biggest trepidation is the unpredictability JMU brings. He said that without having much prior knowledge on the Dukes, combined with having to coach with no updated film, it’s difficult for Stockstill to prepare.
“Anytime opening [the] first game, there's always a lot of concern,” Stockstill said, “because you don't know what changes they made schematically with their team, you don't know who's replacing who, from a talent standpoint.”
Both coaches said they’re expecting a close game, with Cignetti saying he knows the Dukes must play with a heightened sense of urgency.
“What we want to do is do all the things we have to do to be prepared and confident so that we can play with poise,” Cignetti said, “and not have the butterflies because we know we're totally prepared.”
It’s been a sentiment JMU has been emphasizing since the Sun Belt announcement, but stepping on the field for the first time is what’s kept the Dukes ready to go.
“I'm excited just to be out here,” graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “From the beginning, from even winter workouts, summer, wherever it starts, we have that brotherhood, and it starts with brotherhood. Every single day, we're consistently trying to push each other. We'll hold each other accountable.”