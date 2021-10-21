Third time’s a charm, right?
JMU football meets Delaware on the road to close out, arguably, the Dukes’ toughest stretch of the season. It’s the Blue Hens’ homecoming, and it’s a matchup of two spring FCS semifinalists facing off in a packed Delaware Stadium.
“We just have to keep our minds open,” redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thurston said. “We could expect anything, and we’re just preparing for anything that can be thrown at us.”
What makes this STATS FCS Top-25 matchup so appealing? To start, it’s the first time since 2016 that JMU faces Delaware in “normal” conditions — that is, without a drenched Bridgeforth Stadium or an empty one, for that matter.
The last time the Dukes played the Blue Hens was in 2018. The FCS playoffs’ first round came to Harrisonburg over Thanksgiving break, and Mother Nature wasn’t on Virginia’s side. It was overcast at kickoff, but through a downpour during pregame and a defensive affair, JMU outlasted Delaware 20-6 and limited the Blue Hens to 185 yards of offense.
Attendance at the game, though, was under 8,000.
The next scheduled meeting between the CAA foes was set for Sept. 5, 2020. The season was pushed to the spring, and JMU and Delaware never squared off.
While the Dukes and Blue Hens never met in the spring, they were both top FCS teams. Delaware took the conference crown as the CAA was split into the North and South divisions. The teams fell in the semifinals to Sam Houston and South Dakota State, respectively.
Now, it’s a new season, and both squads have grown since their performances six months ago.
“Every game is a playoff game right now,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “We control us, and that’s where the focus is.”
For the Blue Hens, the team sustained injury after injury. First it was redshirt senior quarterback Nolan Henderson, a veteran presence on and off the field. Henderson was pivotal in Delaware’s playoff run but didn’t return against Albany on Oct. 2. The fifth-year player continues to recover.
Redshirt junior quarterback Zach Gwynn stepped in during Henderson’s absence but left Saturday’s loss to Stony Brook with a fourth-quarter injury. Delaware head coach Danny Rocco said Gwynn was out of practice Monday and is questionable for JMU.
Thurston said the Dukes are preparing for “either situation” — that is, whether it’ll be Gwynn or redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Paoletti, who finished the game Saturday, under center.
Despite the quarterback toss-up, the offensive weapons on the Blue Hens are the same from a year ago. Graduate running back Dejoun Lee is the reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year and the player to watch in both the running and passing game.
For the rest of the offense, Delaware is guided by veterans. Graduate wide receivers Thyrick Pitts and Gene Coleman II were catalysts last season, and they continue to be key players for the Blue Hens.
“[Lee] was the player of the year in the conference last year for a reason,” Cignetti said. “He can take it to the house anywhere … then, you combine it with the weapons [they] have at wide receiver, you know — that’s what makes them so challenging.”
Cignetti noted that the Dukes need to watch for trick plays from the Blue Hens, especially with a potential third-string quarterback behind an veteran offense that adjusts between quarterbacks.
Defensively, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Blue Hens have a ‘bend, don’t break’ mentality. He said that while he thought Delaware broke on a few big plays in their contest, overall, the defense is knowledgeable and can adjust.
That veteran wit starts up front. Senior defensive back Kendrick Whitehead returns from the spring alongside redshirt senior linebacker Colby Reeder, who posted 12 tackles in the loss against the Seawolves. Junior defensive end Chase McGowan finished with two sacks.
“[Delaware] is a physical group,” redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton said. “[Delaware’s] secondary is good, and we know they’re a good team.”
Thornton added that JMU knows Delaware’s defense is historically tough, but he said the receivers have the chance to get the ball more with the way the Dukes’ offense has been this year — using both the running and passing game is important to exploiting defenders.
“In the past, JMU’s been looked at as more of a run-heavy offense,” Thornton said. “This year, I feel like since we have playmakers all over the field … it shows that we have a balanced offense.”
For the Dukes, they’re coming off a 19-3 road win over Richmond. JMU kept Richmond out of the endzone and in between the 20s, for the matter. But with 18 missed tackles accumulating 98 yards, there are spots for the defense to improve on, and Cignetti put an emphasis on execution.
With the FCS playoffs growing near, Cignetti said JMU has its back against the wall, just like Delaware. Another Delaware loss could mean missing the shot at a national championship, and Thurston said the Dukes are ready for the energy they’re bringing.
JMU faces Delaware on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at Delaware Stadium. It’ll be an intense matchup, but Thornton said he’s ready for what the Blue Hens are going to do.
“I think every team we play wants to give us their best shot,” Thornton said. “We’re JMU, and everyone wants to be us … we just have to take [the] punch and roll with it.”
