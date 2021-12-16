Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci (2018-19) stood on the 9-yard line on 1st-and-10 with eight second left on the clock. If he could find the end zone and get a two-point conversion, the Dukes could force overtime in the 2019 FCS championship.
Former wide receiver Brandon Polk (2018-19) sprinted in motion as DiNucci snapped the ball and scanned his options. Eyeing the front-left corner of the end zone, the quarterback launched the ball to Polk, and NDSU free safety James Hendricks intercepted the ball to seal the championship for the Bison.
That was the last time JMU faced NDSU — until Friday night.
While the winner won’t hold the coveted NCAA trophy, the FCS semifinals marks two momentous occasions for the Dukes — a trip to Frisco, and possibly their final matchup against their old rival.
“At this point in the playoffs, you’re not going to play teams with any weaknesses really,” redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said. “I think it’s a great challenge for us, and I think we’re ready for it.”
Making the trip to the midwest, the Dukes will enter the Fargodome — one of the loudest and arguably the most difficult atmospheres to play in at the FCS level. JMU has played in the stadium in two previous matchups, 2011 and 2016. Before the 2016 visit, former JMU head coach Mike Houston (2016-18) played static over the speakers inside Bridgeforth Stadium to prepare his team for the noise level inside the Fargodome. Johnson said he remembers how important training that way was.
“It’s a very loud and hostile environment,” Johnson said. “But some of these guys know that nothing can affect how we’re going to play, so it’s something we have to prepare for.”
Cignetti had static and crowd noise playing during the closed portion of Tuesday’s practice. During the O’Neill’s Fan & Press Luncheon, the head coach stated he anticipates using similar tactics as Houston and had something in mind for Thursday’s team practice. While Cignetti hasn’t visited the Fargodome before, he said having the experience coaching a Southeastern Conference team helps, citing that he’s used to intense crowd noise.
“We always do something like that on Thursdays,” Cignetti said. “I’ve never been there, but I don’t want to make it too much. We do have to eliminate pre-snap penalties and be clear with communication.”
Looking at what the Bison bring, the Dukes’ defense will take on not one but two quarterbacks. NDSU leans on a system where a second quarterback is used as an additional dual-threat running back. Virginia Tech transfer-turned-NDSU junior quarterback Quincy Patterson takes on the role of this extra running back — using his 6-foot-3-inch, 246-pound stature to his advantage — while sophomore quarterback Cam Miller takes the snaps.
Yet, the biggest running back the Dukes should prepare for is junior running back TaMerik Williams, who led NDSU with 91 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-3 victory over East Tennessee State in the quarterfinals. Williams took over the leadership role after sophomore running back Jalen Bussey hurt his ankle in the first half. Bussey wore a boot during the second half of the game and was reported as “day-to-day” by NDSU head coach Matt Entz.
The Bison have a few additional players questionable or “day-to-day,” with many of them missing half of the game against ETSU. Starting center junior Jalen Sundell and senior wide receiver Christian Watson both missed significant time against ETSU — with no full confirmation from Entz on how much they’ll play Friday. To Cignetti, however, it doesn’t matter who’s in the green and yellow — the Dukes will take on the Bison the same way.
“We’re going to have to tee it up and be ready to rock and roll,” Cignetti said. “It’s [about] the next man up.”
JMU’s offensive depth has grown over the last few games — particularly in its running back room. Johnson not only is using redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton, but now redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer has returned — scoring a touchdown and amassing 167 yards against Montana.
For the defense, the name of the game is stopping the Bison on the ground and forcing passes. NDSU relies on its running back room, and while the wide receivers are just as strong, they aren’t the primary weapons. Against Montana, four Dukes had at least nine tackles — redshirt senior defensive end Mike Greene, redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama, redshirt junior safety Sam Kidd and redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Doresy. The defense’s recent increase in aggression as a unit could be the key to shutting down the run game.
“It speaks a lot about us and how we [want to] get to the ball,” Tucker-Doresy said. “It’s one of our goals to attack and put pressure on the ball.”
JMU and NDSU are, statistically, a tight matchup. Both teams put up nationally ranked numbers in nearly every category and will fight for that spot in Frisco.
It’s just a matter of who steps up at the right time.
