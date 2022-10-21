Coming off four consecutive wins, JMU volleyball hungered for more, and defeated Coastal Carolina, 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 25-17), in an intense battle in Harrisonburg.
Coming into the game, Coastal Carolina and JMU were knotted atop the Sun Belt East Division. With the win, JMU’s now alone at the top of the east at 14-4 (8-1 Sun Belt).
Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher was loving what she witnessed in the game.
“I love our resilience and bounce back," Steinbrecher said. “The pass and serve game was huge … I thought we did a really great job scoring in the middle while being able to switch back and forth.”
Although Coastal Carolina never gained a lead in the first set, Coastal came close to coming back from its six-point deficit, cutting JMU’s lead to 23-20. The Dukes ultimately followed through with the set, winning 25-20.
Then, Coastal Carolina dominated the second set.
While JMU never amassed a lead, Coastal went on a 6-0 run that put the score at 8-1 before taking the second set 25-16, to tie the game 1-1.
“We started the game off a little rocky,” senior middle blocker Sophie Davis said. “Starting out behind is always hard to come back from.”
The Dukes then responded with a strong third set, taking an early 7-2 lead. The Chanticleers later rallied to tie the set at 10-10. JMU then found its momentum, winning the set 25-18.
“Us starting off strong is what helps us win that set,” Davis said. “Once we got our efficiency back up, everything came together and we figured out little tricks to score.”
The Dukes indeed dialed in coming into the fourth and final set of the game. Starting and ending off strong, JMU pulled through winning the set 25-17, which capped off the game putting them on top of Sun Belt.
“It was really fun to just be out there with my teammates. We knew they were a really great team so we had to just come out there and bring it,” sophomore middle blocker Annie Smith said. “It is really fun to be dialed in and pay attention to what is going on — that is what brings out the competitiveness of this game.”
The Dukes rematch with Coastal Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We always give our very best effort,” Steinbrecher said. “We are doing nothing special or different; it is fun when you are playing a good team and you know you have to earn every point.”