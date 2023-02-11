In a tightly contested contest that came down to the final singles match, the Dukes fell to Louisville, 4-3. The Cardinals took the doubles point, which played a key part in their victory.
Both teams split the first two doubles matches before it came down to the third court. Louisville’s senior Andrea Di Palma and graduate Rhea Varma defeated JMU’s Moulin and Oliveira, 6-2.
Afanasyeva and Matko evened the score 1-1 with their 6-4 win against senior Maria Campos and junior Sasha Gorchanyuk. At No. 2 doubles, the Cardinals’ senior CiCi Xin and freshman Jamilah Snells fended off Munteanu and Voloh for the decisive 6-3 win that clinched the doubles point.
The Cardinals claimed two of the first three singles matches to finish, creating a 3-1 cushion. After Munteanu defeated Campos, 6-2, 6-2, Di Palma bested Moulin, 6-4, 6-4. Sophomore Tyra Richardson brought Louisville within a point of victory with her 7-5, 6-2 win over Matko.
Despite the deficit, the Dukes battled back into the match. Afanasyeva held off Snells at No. 2 singles for a 6-4, 6-4 win. Oliveira knotted the match 3-3 with a straight sets victory of her own, defeating Verma, 7-5, 6-3.
At No. 4 singles, two tiebreak sets between Xin and Voloh decided the match. Xin stole both tiebreakers and clinched the win for Louisville, defeating Voloh, 7-6(3), 7-6(5). With the loss, the Dukes fell to 3-2.
JMU remains on the road for its next match against Xavier on Feb. 19, which is set to start at 1 p.m. The Cardinals travel to Austin Peay on Feb. 17.