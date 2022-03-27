Both JMU and Delaware came into this game winning three of their last four, with the Dukes picking up the first game of this series and opening 1-0 in the CAA. The Dukes piled it on early and took the game, 13-4.
JMU’s redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell took over early, pitching a shutout in the first five innings. McDonnell picked up four strikeouts in his six innings pitching and finished with a 1.97 ERA.
The Blue Hens couldn’t find consistency on the mound. Junior right-handed pitcher Joey Silan started the game for the Blue Hens but was relieved in the middle of the second by sophomore right-handed pitcher Luke Pizzico after allowing seven of the Dukes’ 13 runs.
The Dukes got on the board right away with a home run by redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter that brought in redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney and gave the Dukes an early 2-0 lead.
The Dukes poured it on with a nine-run second inning highlighted by a two RBI double from redshirt junior second baseman Nick Zona, an RBI double by Trevon Dabney, an RBI single by freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble, an RBI single by redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and an RBI single by redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway.
The Dukes nabbed another run in the fourth off an RBI double from Trevon Dabney and another in the ninth via an RBI double from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak.
The Blue Hens scored in the sixth off an RBI double from redshirt sophomore right fielder Bryce Greenly, followed by a sacrifice fly from junior first baseman Joseph Carpenter. Their final runs came in the ninth — a two-run homer from redshirt sophomore catcher Gabe Dermott.
Pizzico was followed by freshman left-handed pitcher Carter Welch, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Elliott, sophomore right-handed pitcher Nate Rolka and sophomore left-hander Reece Bolton. The Delaware bullpen combined for nine strikeouts.
The Dukes and Blue Hens meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. to close the series.
123456789
JMU (R 13, H 10, E 0)290100001
Del (R 4, H 9 E 1) 000002002
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSpors