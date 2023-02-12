Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.