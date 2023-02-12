JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan has been mixing and matching rotations for the Dukes since the season began. It was all about trying to figure out what starting combinations work and who can fill in the gaps in those first few substitutions.
O’Regan said following JMU’s 65-59 win over Louisiana on Thursday that he’s still looking for the perfect starting lineup. In the last five games, he’s mixed around who’s where, who’s in and who’s out every game.
Players like transfers Kseniia Kozlova and Caroline Germond have found their way into the starting lineup nearly every game this season. Now, transfer guard Kobe King-Hawea has made her way in, giving O’Regan a new look in his first five on the court.
Well, his subtle switches paid off, and the Dukes swept their final multi-game homestand — taking down Arkansas State on Saturday, 70-57, to move to 20-6 (10-4 Sun Belt).
“It's crazy because our team is like a pendulum,” senior guard Kiki Jefferson said. “It's just our team stepping up whenever our number’s called.”
O’Regan put junior guard Jamia Hazell in the lineup with King-Hawea and Jefferson, while junior guard Peyton McDaniel was one of the first off the bench. Every substitution had a different element to it that the Redwolves tried to find answers for.
McDaniel remained consistent from 3-point range — though quieter than what O’Regan considers her “normal” — Kozlova’s big-man presence on the glass led to 17 points and Germond led the Dukes with four assists.
And rebounds. Rebounds, rebounds, rebounds. It’s been a point of emphasis for the Dukes. In the first half, the Dukes corralled multiple offensive rebounds that turned into easy second-chance baskets. And while it took time to reap the benefits of those second chances, once it came, it came quick.
“Coach always says, tempo, tempo, tempo, offense or defense,” Germond said. “ I think that's why we were successful.”
The Dukes forced the Redwolves into a six-minute scoring drought and pushed JMU to an eight-point lead by halftime.
But the mix-and-matching didn’t end in the first half — O’Regan found other combinations of Dukes to play as Arkansas State picked up its tempo. Junior guard Steph Ouderkirk started playing more, and finished the game with over 23 minutes. Though she didn’t have a high-scoring affair, she racked up a season-high nine rebounds.
“There's a role for her,” O’Regan said. “but today I thought Steph did almost the maximum in her role.”
The balanced performance across the board finished off the Redwolves. O’Regan said it was one of the team’s most encompassing games of the season, saying he was impressed with how well everyone filled in their respective roles.
“It's a feel for for who's playing well and who's hot,” O’Regan said. “But yeah, there's no clear cut answer of like, ‘This was my formula today.’”
The Dukes now embark on a three-game road trip before their final regular season game at home against Marshall on Feb. 24.
“I'm not trying to build the road up to be like something insurmountable,” O’Regan said. “But yeah, I can't do the grand scheme. It's one one at a time for me.”
CORRECTION (2/12, 7:57 p.m.): A previous version of this story listed the final score incorrectly. The final score was 70-57 JMU. This article has been updated with the correct information.