Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, and Page, Augusta and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&