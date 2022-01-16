Starting a two-week road trip, JMU women’s basketball (6-7, 2-0 CAA) took on red-hot Towson (11-2, 2-0 CAA) in a battle to maintain an undefeated conference record. Despite the game’s intensity, the Dukes couldn’t control the Tigers’ surge and fell 79-70.
The Tigers — led by former JMU junior forward Rayne Tucker — took control with a 9-0 run six minutes into the game. The Dukes led prior to their drought with the help of sophomore forward Claire Neff and junior guard Kiki Jefferson.
In the second quarter, the Dukes exploded offensively and cut the lead to three by halftime. Senior guard Jaylin Carodine spurred JMU’s turnaround with three points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers had their biggest breakthrough in the third quarter, with Towson sophomore forward Allie Kubek adding to her 16 points from the first half. With only 10 minutes to go, the Tigers had a nine-point lead.
Despite JMU’s efforts, its shots didn’t fall, and foul trouble made it difficult for the Dukes to muster a comeback. Towson drained the clock out, sealing its victory 79-70.
JMU falls to 6-8 (2-1 CAA), and Towson moves to 12-2 (3-0 CAA). Jefferson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds; Carodine finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds; and Kubek led the game with 28 points and eight rebounds.
The Dukes travel to Delaware on Jan. 18 for a 6 p.m. tip, and the Tigers face Drexel the same day at 7 p.m.
