JMU women’s basketball kicked off its Sun Belt Conference play with a 77-56 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.
The Dukes finished the first quarter with their best foot forward, getting out to an 18-13 lead over the Chanticleers. JMU junior center Kseniia Kozlova, who was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week earlier this week, led the team with four points and a rebound to this juncture.
At halftime, JMU continued to hold its lead over Coastal Carolina, 40-29. JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson guided the team with 11 points and six rebounds to end the half. Coastal Carolina graduate center Miriam Recarte led the Chanticleers with 12 points and four rebounds heading into the locker room.
JMU remained on top of the Chanticleers 58-46 at the end of the third quarter. Jefferson continued to lead the Dukes’ in scoring with 15 points, while Recarte added just one third-quarter basket but still led Coastal Carolina with 14 points.
The Dukes finished on a 19-10 run to win comfortably, 77-56. Jefferson finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Recarte totaled 16 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers. Both teams play next Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. JMU faces Old Dominion at home, while Coastal Carolina is on the road again, facing Louisiana.