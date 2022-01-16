JMU indoor track competed in the VMI Invite on Saturday at the VMI-Corps Physical Training Facility. The most notable performance by a Duke was redshirt sophomore jumper Erin Babashak’s first place in the long jump at 5.45 meters (m).
Redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd finished second with a distance of 3.50m. Her performance was JMU’s sixth best all-time pole vault distance. Redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Maddy Croteau tied her personal best pole vault mark of 3.20m, the 10th best in JMU history.
Redshirt sophomore jumper Bethany Biggi finished second in the high jump at 1.60m. Freshman sprinter Holly Mpassy led the Dukes in the 200m sprint, placing third at 25.36.
Freshman sprinter Kaia Putman finished fifth in the 60m with a time of 7.90, and redshirt sophomore thrower Jenae Bowers’ also came in fifth in shot put with a distance of 12.32m.
The Dukes head to Liberty on Jan. 20 for the three-day Brant Tolsma Invitational. JMU then returns to VMI on Jan. 28 for the two-day VMI Winter Relays.
