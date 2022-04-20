There’s a JMU football game this weekend — sort of.
Saturday at 1 p.m., JMU plays its spring game, an intersquad scrimmage that may be unfamiliar to juniors and younger students since it’s been canceled the last two springs amid the pandemic in 2020 and JMU’s abbreviated spring season last year. It’s the first time fans can see the new-look, Sun Belt-bound 2022 Dukes.
This will be different from fall game days. The spring game is just two 15-minute regulation quarters instead of four, so expect it to last between 1 1/2 and 2 hours. The offense will wear purple, defense white, while quarterbacks will don black jerseys to indicate they can’t be tackled. Live referees will call the game, but stats and the score won’t be kept. A similarity for students, however, is it’ll be free to attend.
For head coach Curt Cignetti, he said it’s just like any other practice, used as an evaluation tool for his roster — only differences being that fans will be in the stands and it’s played like a real game for a half.
“I just want us to execute, play hard and, you know, do the things you got to do to win football games,” Cignetti said.
It will also look different from the fall because over a dozen players who’ve seen game action the last two years are out this spring recovering from injuries or surgery, Cignetti said. Among them, notably, are defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and offensive lineman Nick Kidwell.
Other players, though, are excited to finally play in front of JMU Nation again — redshirt senior wide receiver Devon Ravenel said the spring game ramps the team’s energy back up because spring practices can become a tough grind.
“People are excited because that competition, it’s only really one or two times a year with our own team,” Ravenel said. “In the fall, we’re playing against other teams, so it’s nice to see those matchups on the team for sure.”
One thing to watch for in the spring game is another step in the audition to replace former quarterback Cole Johnson: Graduate Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, sophomore Billy Atkins and freshman Alonza Barnett III are all in the running. Cignetti said it’s a three-way battle but that he won’t name a starter until the fall.
While there are plenty of veteran Dukes missing Saturday’s game, sixth-year running back Percy Agyei-Obese will return to the game field for the first time since Week 5 in the fall. Other veterans new to Harrisonburg will be making their debuts in front of JMU fans, including wide receivers Terrence Greene and Kobay White — Monmouth and Boston College transfers, respectively — Pittsburgh running back transfer AJ Davis and graduate safety and two-time transfer Deon Jones.
For Jones, it’s extra special: He said his mom is getting to see him play for the first time in a year and a half due to injuries he’s suffered.
“That’s everything to me,” Jones said, “just to see her smile. She’s happy when I’m on the field because she knows I’m happy … I’m ready to show the Dukes family what I can do on the field.”
Minus practices, the spring game will be the last action in Bridgeforth Stadium until this fall, when JMU hosts Middle Tennessee on Sep. 3.
