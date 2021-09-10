JMU volleyball was out for revenge Thursday night in its match against VCU — the only team JMU’s lost to this season. VCU put up a tough fight, but the Dukes pulled ahead and won 3-1 (25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18).
JMU picked up right where it left off in its last match against the Rams. The Dukes came out strong, starting out with six kills to grow an early lead. VCU racked up some errors, helping the Dukes win the first set 25-19.
The Rams weren’t going to sit back and give JMU an easy match. VCU came from behind, scoring 10 straight points to shift momentum in its favor and eventually won the set 25-16.
In a tied game, both teams raised the energy for the third set. Again, the score stayed fairly even — VCU eventually pulled ahead with a six-point lead and was a few points away from winning the set. JMU didn’t crumble under the pressure though — the Dukes stayed calm and won 25-22.
JMU’s energy and determination never faltered as the fourth set commenced. The Dukes kept their eye on the prize and communicated on the court while handling the ball, which helped them win the final set 25-18.
Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall led the defensive front for the Dukes with five assists and a team-high 18 digs. On the offensive side, junior setter Caroline Dozier dominated with 36 assists and 14 digs, and junior middle blocker Sophia Davis led the team in points, racking up 14.5.
JMU maintains its winning streak, improving to 6-1. The Dukes’ next match is Friday at 1 p.m. against Ohio State. The Rams fall to 4-3 and face U. Va on Friday at 4 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.