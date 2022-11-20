CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out.
It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina.
Redshirt senior guard Vado Morse failed to get multiple floaters to fall from just outside the paint. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule threw up multiple contested lay-ups that violently hit the backboard and rim before ricocheting into North Carolina defenders’ arms.
When JMU finally converted a 2-point shot — a fast-break layup by freshman guard Xavier Brown that cut the Dukes’ persistent first-half deficit to 30-17 — North Carolina guard R.J. Davis immediately followed on the other end 21 seconds later with a right-corner 3-pointer to push the Tar Heels’ lead even larger than it was when the Dukes finally got the missed-shot monkey off their backs.
Between a more physically imposing North Carolina front court and its answers to any momentum JMU gained in the second half, the Tar Heels showed why they’re ranked No. 1 in college basketball, handing the Dukes their first loss of the young season, 80-64.
“Obviously, when you're in a situation like this, you want to play better, and we weren't at our best. I felt like that was kind of our C or C- game,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “Our whole team was out of rhythm, and we never settled into the game.”
JMU drops to 4-1 with the loss, while North Carolina improves to 5-0. Coming into the game, JMU ranked second in the nation in effective field goal percentage at 66.1% and won its first four games by an average of 41 points.
Sunday was a different story.
North Carolina senior forward Armando Bacot had his way on the glass. He finished with 19 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, and he went to the foul line on four separate trips down the court in the first half. JMU committed nine first-half fouls — three on redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards — and put JMU in the bonus with 10:06 left in the first half. Edwards, who averaged 13.5 points per game in the Dukes’ first four contests, fouled out of the game with 9:38 left in the second half.
“Not having an extra ball handler on the court — it's hard against them because they pressured more on defense than I think we've seen,” Byington said, referring to North Carolina’s defense making it harder on JMU when Edwards fouled out. “They were a different defensive team, which probably took us out of rhythm. So give them credit for doing that against us.”
For a minute in the second half, though, it looked like JMU could get back into it.
Graduate transfer guard Takal Molson sparked a 12-2 Dukes’ run out of the locker room that cut the Tar Heels’ lead to 47-38. Molson scored a team-leading 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting and added six rebounds and three steals.
JMU sported a 1-2-2 three-quarters-court press and 2-3 zone defense for much of the second half. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said that while JMU didn’t force many steals in the defense, it messed with his offense’s rhythm.
The Dukes then cut North Carolina’s lead to as little as eight points, 57-49, at the 9:18 mark after Morse finally got a 2-pointer to fall, plus a foul shot.
However, the Dukes’ main rotational guards outside of Molson struggled — Morse scored 10 points but shot 3-for-17 while redshirt junior transfer Noah Freidel went 0-for-11, nine of those misses from three. As a team, JMU shot 34.8% from the field.
“I think we got pretty good shots from most of the guys, you know, some rolling in and out, some didn’t go in — sometimes it’s like that,” Molson said. “But we got to come together and find ways to do other things to get us going.”
Missed shots and free throws, combined with continued dominance from Bacot on the boards, kept the Dukes from fully erasing the deficit they found themselves pitted against. After JMU got within eight points of North Carolina, the Tar Heels finished the game on a 23-15 run to hand the Dukes their first loss of the 2022-23 season.
North Carolina’s 16-point victory wasn’t an easy task for Davis, however.
“James Madison is one of the hottest teams in the country coming in here,” Davis said. “They were firing on everything, from shooting threes, points in the paint, offensive rebounds, defensively, they were getting steals, being able to get into the open court, and I thought we responded and played extremely well today.”
The Dukes face Coastal Georgia, an NAIA school, on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. before playing in the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia, next weekend. The Tar Heels next face Portland on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.