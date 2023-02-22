Two of the higher-paced offenses in the Sun Belt Conference squared off Wednesday and displayed fireworks throughout the night for the 4,688 inside the white-out Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC). In a back-and-forth affair, the Thundering Herd pulled away at the end for a crucial 92-83 win over JMU in the race for the top seeds in the Sun Belt postseason tournament.
“It was a high-level game,” head coach Mark Byington said. “I thought it was a great atmosphere. Our defense wasn’t going to stop their offense tonight.”
In a guns-ablazing first half, both teams ran up and down the court, exchanging baskets. While each team alternated blows, Marshall kept itself in front by a possession or two throughout the first 20 minutes.
Marshall fifth-year guard Taevion Kinsey and redshirt senior guard Andrew Taylor showed why they’re good for 20-plus points per game as they led the way early on — accounting for 16 of the Herd’s first 21 points at the under-12 media timeout.
Down 35-32 at the 5:14 mark, redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel drew his second charge of the game to that point, then sank a 30-plus-footer to tie the game at 35. On the ensuing possession, a breakaway jam from redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden sent the AUBC into a frenzy as the Dukes pulled ahead, 37-35.
In JMU’s highest-scoring half in conference play, a converted three-point play from redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards put the Dukes at 51 first-half points. However, two free throws from Kinsey — who finished with 18 first-half points — ended the half with Marshall holding onto a 52-51 lead.
“With a team like that we know it would be hard to get stops,” Edwards said. “We knew we had to score the ball [a lot].”
A quick 7-0 run from the Herd out of the break allowed them to jump out to a 63-57 lead at the under-16 media timeout. Then, Edwards checked into the game and provided a spark — willing the Dukes back to 65-65 just a minute later.
Similar to the first half, Marshall held a narrow lead all the way up to the under-eight media timeout, when a jumper from redshirt senior Vado Morse put the Dukes up, 73-72.
Down 79-76, Edwards once again delivered for the Dukes with a step-back 3 to knot the game at 79 with 3:38 remaining. Kinsey answered right back on the other end with a dunk to give the Herd the 81-79 lead at the last media timeout and had 29 points.
In the closing minutes of the game, the Dukes got the short stick of some calls. Wooden appeared to be hacked on a missed layup as JMU trailed 85-83 but got no foul call. Then at the other end, after Marshall junior forward Obinna Anochili-Killen split his two foul shots, Molson was called for a lane violation that allowed Anochili-Kien to sink the redo for an 87-83 lead.
“We gotta regroup,” Byington said. “It was a high-level game, and we were on the wrong side of it. Everything’s in front of us.”
Marshall closed from the foul line to secure a 92-83 win to move into a tie for the No. 1 seed with Southern Miss in the conference tournament. Kinsey finished with 31 points to lead the Herd while Edwards led JMU with 26.
JMU concludes its regular season schedule Feb. 24 against Georgia State with tipoff set for 8 p.m. The Dukes can clinch the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt postseason tournament with a win and a Louisiana loss against South Alabama.
“Once the buzzer went off, that game was behind us,” Molson said. “It’s on to the next game. Next game is always the most important game for us. Obviously it’s senior night, so we’re looking forward to that one.”