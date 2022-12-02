JMU started off its first home matchup in over 23 days hot and overcame a second-half run from Eastern Kentucky to down the Colonels, 97-80.
The Eastern Kentucky (EKU) defense was fiery from the jump, starting off with an aggressive half-court press. The Dukes, through quick ball movement, took advantage of the press that translated directly to points.
“That was kind of the game I anticipated,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said, elaborating on the Colonels’ high intensity, “the pace of the game, no lead safe on either side of it. They play a very aggressive style and I thought we did a good job on our part of finishing.”
Redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel led the way offensively for JMU, scoring 10 points in the first 10 minutes and converting 2-of-3 3-pointers early. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule kept the energy up coming off the bench and immediately got a steal and 3-point play. Sules’ spark stretched the Dukes’ lead to 42-24 with over six minutes left to play in the first.
The Colonels minimized the Dukes’ lead to 48-34 at halftime. JMU shot 58.6% from the field and 36.4% from three, while EKU shot 42.4% from the field and 41.7% from three to finish the half.
The Colonels’ momentum translated from the end of the first 20 minutes into the second starting off with a 6-0 run. That was until redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden had something to say: He scored six points in just two minutes, sparking a 15-2 Dukes’ run.
“Just believing in my teammates, just believing in coach B,” Wooden said, “I know he’s got a plan for everybody on this team.”
The Dukes poured it on in the second half, as redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards continued his perfect night from beyond the arc, adding three 3-pointers. Redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi added 15 points and an emphatic alley-oop late in the second from Edwards.
Friedel and Edwards led the way with 17 points each and Wooden scored 16 while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. Graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum logged 13 points and led JMU with seven rebounds.
The pace JMU plays at has been an adjustment for Offurum, he said, and tonight was no different.
“Maintaining conditioning [is key],” Offurum said. “Our playing style is really fast, so being able to maintain that pace for an entire duration, that’s how we’re gonna keep scoring a lot.”
The Dukes look to follow up its win Tuesday against No. 3 U.Va. JMU upset the Cavaliers last season at home 52-49, but this time, they'll have to travel to Charlottesville to face the undefeated Hoos.
“They're playing terrific, so it's a challenge,” Byington said. “We like challenges, so we gotta get ready for them.”