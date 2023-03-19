In concluding its nine-match road trip, JMU women’s tennis moved to 3-0 in Sun Belt Conference play after a 4-3 win over Appalachian State on Saturday, joining Old Dominion as the only other 3-0 Sun Belt team. The Dukes’ win comes in bounce-back fashion after losing their Thursday match to VCU 4-3.
JMU got off on the right foot Saturday by taking the doubles point. Redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva and freshman Reka Matko cruised to a 6-1 win against App State seniors Virginia Poggi and Maggie Flate. Freshman Daria Munteanu and redshirt senior Daniela Voloh clinched the doubles point for the Dukes with a 6-4 victory over Mountaineers’ seniors Erika Dodridge and Helena Jansen.
JMU redshirt senior Kylie Moulin started off singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jansen. Four of the next five matches were decided in three sets, with the Mountaineers taking two of them to even the score at 2-2.
Pate first defeated sophomore Ines Oliveira 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(3) with App State freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll following suit in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Afanasyeva at no. 2 singles. Voloh retook the advantage for the Dukes with her win over Poggi 6-3, 6-4.
At no. 6 singles, JMU sophomore Hope Moulin left no doubt after being pushed to a third set. Her 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 win against App State junior Ellie Murphy clinched the win for JMU and gave App State its first Sun Belt loss.
For the first time since Jan. 29, the Dukes are home to host a match Saturday against Southern Miss that’s set to start at 1 p.m.