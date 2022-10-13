JMU men’s soccer took both a 1-0 and a 2-1 lead before giving up a penalty kick at 89’ and ultimately drawing 2-2 with American University. This is the second tie of the year for the Dukes, and now puts them at 4-6-2 (0-2-1 Sun Belt) this fall.
The first goal of the game came at 24’ off a Dukes’ corner. Redshirt sophomore defender Yanis Lelin took the corner kick and found redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg on the other end of it, who put the ball off his chest and into the net for the early lead.
JMU kept the lead all the way until 67’ when the Eagles equalized. American junior defender Nevin Bear took a shot on freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon, who initially got a piece of the ball before it hit off the post and went in to tie the game 1-1.
Ten minutes later at 77’, the Dukes retook the lead. JMU redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Taylor hit freshman forward Cameron Arnold up on the wing, which allowed Arnold to square it to redshirt junior midfielder Clay Obara for a tap-in goal.
At 89’, a handball inside the box awarded a penalty kick to the Eagles. Junior forward Robbie Matei beat Conlon with his spot kick and the game ended in a 2-2 draw, despite American being down to 10 players.
Next up for JMU is a Sun Belt matchup at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 set to start at 7 p.m.