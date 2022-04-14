“If you don’t play defense, you aren’t going to win games.”
JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry said this about defense this year — “the most important thing in college baseball,” he called it — and it’s turned the corner as the season’s progressed.
In the opening series against Florida State, JMU gave up 21 runs and 27 extra base hits (XBH). In the 28 games following that series in Tallahassee, the Dukes haven’t given up more than four XBH per game. JMU’s hitters are firing on all cylinders, but Ikenberry said a lockdown defense has been the biggest driver for the Dukes’ success in 2022.
“We pride ourselves on [defense],” Ikenberry said, “doing all the right things to get outs.”
The Dukes had an up-and-down start this year. In conference play, they’re currently sixth (4-5 CAA) after being swept by the College of Charleston, but the team is 17-14 overall and on track to its first winning season since 2011. A catalyst has been exploiting opposing hitters’ weaknesses through the strength of JMU’s pitching staff and the implementation of new defensive tactics.
“We are really working hard to do different things in our defensive schemes,” Ikenberry said, “with shifts and putting our guys in different positions, and I think it has really helped out.”
In the 16 games that the Dukes have hit more XBH than their opponents, they’re 12-4, something redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway credits to how the team approaches defense.
“As long as we can keep the other team from hitting, then I think we have a very good shot at winning,” Dunaway said.
Another aspect of the Dukes’ game that contributes to winning games is Ikenberry’s approach to focus while on the field. Ikenberry said he places an emphasis on focusing in six-second intervals. The average time between pitches is six seconds, so with this ideology, the Dukes focus on this interval and then zone out for six seconds. Dunaway said it’s virtually impossible to have full focus during a 2 1/2 hour game.
“If everyone tries to focus [the] entire game, there is no way it’s going to happen,” Dunaway said. “In between pitches being able to do what you need to do, and then right as he is starting to pitch, [lock in] and get ready to make a play.”
Having the liberty to zone out during a game’s down time ensures that the players’ minds are sharp, so when it’s time to make a play, they’re ready, Ikenberry said. This influences their mental strength, he said, which also contributes to their physical play on the field.
“We work on [this mindset], we talk about it,” Ikenberry said. “We talk about our ready position, we talk about our first step quickness, being accurate with our throws.”
The mental aspect of the game, influenced heavily by the six-second ideology Ikenberry pushes, Dunaway said, has had a real impact on the team’s defense and the way the team has approached the season.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter has been a leader for the team this season, but he suffered a foot injury April 9 versus CoC. In the batter’s box, DeLauter leads the team in almost every statistical category, and he said great defense has contributed to the team’s performance this season.
“That’s what wins ball games … so we eed to be able to pitch and play defense,” DeLauter said. “If we hold the whole team under four or five runs, I trust that we will put up [the] equivalent of that on the offensive side.”
In games where the Dukes limit their opponents to under five runs, they’re 15-2. On the other hand, when they allow more than five runs, they’re 1-9. Limiting runs for the other team has been working for the Dukes and is something Dunaway said he understands is important to winning games.
Not only does strong defense keep the opponent from scoring but it also contributes to the whole team’s momentum and plays a role on the other side of the ball as well, Dunaway said.
“[Good defense] contributes a big part,” Dunaway said. “If [they’ve] got two men on with one out and they are looking to score and [we] can turn a double play … that changes the whole momentum of the game, takes the momentum from the other team and gives it to us.”
This shift in momentum helps the Dukes on the defensive side, and DeLauter said he notices its effect on the offensive side of the ball as well.
“[Strong defensive play] gives us life, gets us out of an inning,” DeLauter said, “then it gives us a chance to put up runs.”
Team momentum has greatly contributed to JMU’s better-than-usual start to the season, with defensive performances leading to offensive explosions to take games by large margins. A stout defensive game, along with multiple six or more run innings, highlighted a 28-4 win against VMI. Quality pitching, coupled with an 11-run seventh inning, capped off a 19-1 home victory over Quinnipiac.
Ikenberry said he’s pushed the idea of being “comfortable while being uncomfortable” through playing better defense away from Veterans Memorial Park because of the increased expectations on JMU this year.
Those expectations stem from what JMU places above all else. As Dunaway said, “defense wins games."
