Senior distance runner Maggie Linton said it’s hard to not get teary-eyed when talking about her senior year — but she said they’re tears of gratitude after placing first in the 800-meter run after never leading a race until Saturday, clocking in at 2:12.
“God has blessed me with amazing teammates and [an] amazing program,” Linton said, fighting back tears. “Just to be able to wear the JMU uniform and compete for them is everything to me.”
JMU track & field competed Saturday at home in the JMU Invite at Sentara Park, its only home meet of the outdoor season. The team attained seven first-place finishes.
Sophomore Miranda Stanhope placed first in the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:53; freshman distance runner Sofia Terenziani placed fifth in the 800-meter at 2:15 — three seconds behind her first-place teammate, Linton.
“When I was going through the 400 [meters] leading and I heard the bell,” Linton said. She said that she’s been on the Sentara Park track before, so she knew she belonged, and that she was in the zone even through the windy conditions. “I was like ‘This is just me and the track, no one else is out here. I’m running against the clock and just focusing on myself.’”
Junior Rachel Lloyd broke JMU’s pole vault record by 0.11 meters with her mark of 3.91 meters. The stars aligned for this performance, she said.
“Today I was feeling really good, I had a really good audience [and] everybody that I care about was here,” Lloyd said. “The weather was perfect … and everything just went how it was supposed to.”
Lloyd said her goal now is to make it to the NCAA East Preliminary Round. She’s confident in her chances to make it, she said, if she continues to perform like she has this season.
Senior jumper Skyla Davidson won the triple jump with a mark of 12.18 meters, and junior thrower Shelby Staib placed first in the javelin with a mark of 47.44 meters — the new JMU home meet record.
Staib recently broke JMU’s all-time record for javelin at the three-day Raleigh Relays from March 24-26 — throwing for 48.92 meters.
“I put a lot of work into the offseason so it was really nice to see that work come into actual results and achievements,” Staib said. “Having my name in the record books, that’s something really cool to leave your mark.”
Staib said she didn’t perform her best at Miami last week because her technique was off. She was throwing too high, she said.
Freshman sprinter Holly Mpassy set a JMU home-meet record in the 400-meter dash, placing first with a time of 54.94 seconds. She also placed first in the 4x400-meter relay with freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina, junior sprinter Dardlie Lefevre and senior sprinter Lauren Smith.
The Dukes travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the two-day U.Va. Invite from April 22-23. Next is the ECAC Outdoor Championships from May 13-15 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more track and field coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.