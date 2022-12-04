JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game.
The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
JMU wasn’t able to catch up, though, and VCU took a 33-26 lead into halftime. JMU freshman forward Kadidia Toure led the team with eight points going into the break.
After the third quarter, the Dukes continued to fight and took a one-point lead over the Rams, 47-46. JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who’s been awarded the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week twice now this season, had eight points during the frame.
The Dukes finished with a close victory, 62-60. Jefferson led JMU with 17 points and eight rebounds. VCU junior guard Sarah Te-Biasu led the Rams with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Both teams play next Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The 5-2 Dukes will face the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (3-6) while VCU, now 3-5, will play away against East Carolina.