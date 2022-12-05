After a close road win Thursday for JMU women’s basketball over VCU, it looked on paper like Sunday’s home game would ease up against Maryland Eastern Shore, a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
That didn’t happen.
“Not what I had in mind,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said with a deep exhale, “not what I had in mind at all.”
It was a grind until the very end for the Dukes, as they elbowed past Maryland Eastern Shore, 70-59, after trailing for much of the game.
The Dukes struggled in the first half. Offensively, JMU couldn’t get shots to fall, shooting 9-for-30 from the floor through 20 minutes. On defense, the Dukes couldn’t find their rhythm either, which allowed Hawks’ freshman point guard Ja’la Bannerman to take advantage and get ahead early to the tune of six points.
JMU trailed 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. For the Dukes to get back into the game, someone in the purple and gold needed to ignite a spark.
It came from junior guard Peyton McDaniel: She went 2-for-3 from 3 and grinded out 11 points in the second quarter coming off the bench.
“We’ve really learned to stick together and come together as a unit,” McDaniel said. “We’ve gotten down before in the past couple games and we’ve been down early. We know we have to come back, stick together and we can battle back”
McDaniel ended the game with 22 points, three rebounds, and an assist.
“Her energy was amazing today. It is every day and every single hour of the day,” freshman forward Cheyenne Rowe said of McDaniel with a smile. “I can always count on her to make her 3s, and she has become a rock for our team.”
At the end of the first half, though, JMU trailed 37-30. Something needed to change, and O’Regan knew it.
“We made serious adjustments,” O’Regan said. “We picked up our defense and rebounding significantly.”
Transfer guard Caroline Germond ran the point in the second half. She was “unbelievable,” O’Regan said, defending and setting the Dukes’ tempo — she only scored three points but dished nine assists.
“What I am realizing is we have strength in our depth, and selflessness in our depth, too,” O’Regan said. “It is a strength of who we are becoming.”
Nine different scorers contributed to cutting into the Hawks’ lead in the second half. JMU junior forward Claire Neff gave JMU its first lead of the game, 51-49, with just a minute left in the third quarter by hitting a deep 3-pointer.
Rowe also stepped up off the bench on both sides of the court with 11 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes. And despite a quiet first half from senior guard Kiki Jefferson, she hit her stride in the fourth quarter. Jefferson scored all seven of her points in the fourth, along with four rebounds.
For O’Regan, though, that didn’t matter.
“We finally were able to play our game: defend, rebound, run,” O’Regan shared.
The Dukes travel to Williamsburg to take on William & Mary next Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hawks will stay on the road for a matchup against East Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m.