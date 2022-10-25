For the first time in 20 games, JMU women’s soccer found itself trailing by a goal at halftime, down 1-0 to Georgia Southern. After racing neck-and-neck for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division, the Dukes fell to the Eagles 1-0, giving them their first conference loss of the season.
One of their first real chances on goal came at 22’ from sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi but Eagles’ freshman goalkeeper Katie Oakley saved it. Georgia Southern then returned the threat at 31’ when redshirt sophomore Elis Nemtsov challenged JMU redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom one-on-one, but Blom saved the attempt and finished with two more.
At 39’ though, Nemstov got her chance at redemption. Assisted by fifth-year midfielder Olivia Durham, Nemstov fired a shot past Blom to the corner to go into halftime ahead.
The second half continued as a hard fought match between the two teams. JMU went on the attack trying to even the score, totaling eight shots — half from redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson and senior forward Lidia Nduka — but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Regulation ended, and JMU dropped to 9-3-5 (5-1-3 Sun Belt), while Georgia Southern now stands at the top of the east division at 7-3-5, (6-1-2 Sun Belt). JMU’s next matchup is against Troy 3-8-3 (1-5-2 Sun Belt) at Sentara Park on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.