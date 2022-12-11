Three minutes into the second half versus Gallaudet, graduate guard Takal Molson caught an errant pass off a fast break from redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi. The accuracy didn't matter, though — Molson hurled the ball while in the air up near the basket, perfectly back to Amadi to smash the ball into the net as the crowd roared.
Although a slow start for the Dukes shooting-wise, 0-for-12 from beyond the arc until the 8:04 mark in the first half, it wasn't a slow start for Amadi, who scored six out of the Dukes’ eight points by the 13:52 mark.
After a 15-point outing against Eastern Kentucky and another 12-point boost today while sporting a 74% from the field, the redshirt sophomore has been catching steam.
“I just want to win by the end of the day, so anything to help the team win,” Amadi said.
JMU did just that Saturday, bouncing back from its 55-50 defeat against No. 3 U.Va. on Tuesday with a 104-63 win versus the Bison.
Amadi’s alley-oop didn't provide the spark JMU needed, though — at least not initially. The Bison hung in the game for the most of the first half until the Dukes scored 15 points off the Bison’s 12 first-half turnovers, stretching JMU’s lead to 45-20 by the end of the half.
Redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards led JMU in scoring at halftime with 11 points. Amadi also crossed the double-digit threshold, scoring 10 points in the first half. While his first half went scoreless, Molson made an impact on both ends of the court, distributing five assists and racking up three steals.
“I thought he was the MVP of the game,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said of Molson. “His energy … I thought he kind of changed the momentum of the game. It was great to see him go from a big scoring game at U.Va. where he played well, and he played well here without scoring.”
As for the Bison, Byington praised their efforts and was impressed by their intensity. Gallaudet is a school for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“I got respect for how they play, I mean, that's a scrappy, hard-playing bunch,” Byington said. “Our guys kept coming to bitch with how physical they were. You can tell they’re high-character and they came to play tonight.”
More than half of the Dukes’ points came off the bench, led by graduate forward Alonzo Sule, who finished the game with 17 points along with a crowd-erupting dunk at the 10:08 mark and a 3-pointer.
JMU started the second half energized, led by redshirt senior guard Vado Morse, who scored a trifecta of 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half to stretch JMU’s lead to 36 points. Morse didn't hold back from there, scoring five more points to finish the game with 22 points.
Morse has shot 32% from the field over the last three games, but he said he trusted he’d get back to his old self — he paced JMU in scoring last season at 15.3 points per game.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time now,” Morse said. “Shooters shoot, so eventually, it’s gonna fall.”
JMU heads into exam week with an 8-3 record before meeting Long Island on Dec. 18. Despite conference play starting in just a few weeks, Byington said he doesn't plan on changing much around the team, at least not yet, with a few key pieces potentially coming back, like redshirt sophomore guard Terrel Strickland.
“One of the mistakes I've learned when I was early in coaching is when you get to exam week, you try to put in this and that, but by the time the guys get to practice, their brains are fried,” Byington said. “I still don't think we quite know our team.”