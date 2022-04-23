It didn’t take more than one snap for deja vu to descend on Bridgeforth Stadium during JMU’s spring game Saturday. It wasn’t from the last spring game three years ago but rather from what happened the last time the Dukes played at home — four months ago against Montana in the FCS quarterfinals.
Then, wide receiver Devin Ravenel dashed 60 yards for a touchdown. On the first snap today in front of 2,476 fans, the speedy redshirt sophomore went 75 yards on a bubble screen from sophomore quarterback Billy Atkins.
The offense went on to beat the defense 20-2 — defense could only score on safeties and defensive touchdowns.
“All spring long, the guys competed hard, gave good effort, had good attitude, and I didn’t think today was any exception to that, really,” Cignetti said. “It was far from perfect and clean, but … we [have] a pretty darn good team on the sideline now.”
The first-play Ravenel strike wasn’t the only time a connection struck deep — on the second drive, Colorado State graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio found redshirt freshman wide receiver Desmond Greene on a wheel route for over 20 yards. Then, for Atkins on his second and third drive of the game, he found Ravenel then Monmouth graduate transfer wide receiver Terrence Greene for 20- and 35-yard gains, respectively.
On the defensive side, a myriad of Dukes got sacks, while redshirt freshman Tyler Negron got a safety on Atkins during a two-minute situational period toward the end of the scrimmage. Redshirt junior Jarius Reimonenq recovered a fumble on the fourth drive of the game that was forced by redshirt junior defensive lineman Antonio Colclough.
The run game was mostly stagnant — the longest first-half rush came from sixth-year senior Percy Agyei-Obese, six yards, on the last of 11 first-half drives.
“You can just see he has a different mentality,” redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said of Agyei-Obese. This was Agyei-Obese’s first time in front of fans since Week 5 of last fall. “He’s walking around different. It’s good to see him back in his bag.”
With former kicker Ethan Ratke honored at halftime, his potential replacement, redshirt junior Camden Wise, got all kicking duties for the Dukes. He went 3-of-5 on field goals, missing 27- and 46-yarders.
Centeio got the first drive of the second half. He had four straight completions on the drive, then Pittsburgh graduate transfer running back A.J. Davis rattled off a 22-yard run to put the offense inside the 10-yard line. To punctuate the drive, Centeio found redshirt freshman wide receiver Maxwell James wide open over the middle for a touchdown.
Centeio went 6-for-6 for 47 yards on the touchdown drive.
“I told Todd, ‘You [are] looking good out there,’” redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown said. “He’s getting more confident with the playbook; he’s starting to trust everybody, and I told him, ‘We [are] gonna be something.’”
Over two quarters and 18 drives combined, the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job — Centeio, Atkins and freshman Alonza Barnett III — played. All stats are unofficial: Centeio was 15-of-20 for 213 yards and one touchdown in seven drives; Atkins went 5-of-9 for 138 yards and one touchdown in six drives; and Barnett III went 4-of-6 for 17 yards in five drives
This is the last time JMU will take the field until fall camp in August. The next time fans will be in the stands at Bridgeforth is for the first game of the 2022 season, when the Dukes take on Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.
“We’re excited for the summer; we’re gonna have to have a great summer going into fall camp,” Cignetti said. “There’s gonna be a lot of competition.”
