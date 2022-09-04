JMU field hockey dropped its second game in a row, 3-2, to No. 12 Virginia on Sunday. This moves the Dukes to 2-2, and 0-2 on the road.
JMU scored first off a solo goal from senior midfielder Emily Harrison, her first goal of the season. This lead was short-lived, as junior striker Lilly Hengerer found the net a short 2 1/2 minutes later, also her first goal of the season.
The Dukes took the lead again midway through the second quarter. A shot by senior forward Mikenna Allen was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy but followed by senior forward Eveline Zwager for her first goal of the season.
The Dukes then held the lead for 36 minutes. U.Va. junior midfielder Anneloes Knol found sophomore midfielder Noa Boterman — her second goal of the season — with 1:30 remaining in the half. This tied the game and sent it to overtime.
Just over five minutes into the overtime period, senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci assisted senior striker Laura Janssen for her fourth goal of the season and the game-winner for the Cavaliers.
The Dukes take on Louisville on Friday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers hit the road to play Northwestern on Sunday at noon.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 3:59 - JMU goal Emily Harrison (1), unassisted, 1-0 JMU
Q1: 6:28 - U.Va. goal Lilly Hengerer (1), unassisted, 1-1
Q2: 22:12 - JMU goal Eveline Zwager (1), unassisted, 2-1 JMU
Q4: 58:31 - U.Va. goal Noa Boternman (2), assisted by Anneloes Knol, 2-2
Q5: 65:32 - U.Va. goal Laura Janssen (4), assisted by Adele Iacobucci, 3-2 U.Va.