JMU came into Sunday’s matchup riding a four-game win streak, which included victories over Delaware on Friday and Saturday. JMU was unable to secure the three-game sweep over the Blue Hens, as it fell 11-5.
JMU started hot, jumping out to a 1-0 lead. Redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney led the game off with a double and was driven home by a single from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak.
JMU’s lead didn't last long.
The Blue Hens tied the game after an RBI double from graduate infielder JJ Freeman. Delaware followed that with a two-run shot from junior infielder Joseph Carpenter to make it 3-1.
Delaware dominated JMU much of the afternoon. The Blue Hens extended their lead further with a big fourth inning. Delaware increased the lead to 4-1 behind an RBI single from graduate infielder Jordan Hutchins. The Blue Hens plated another with an RBI single from sophomore infielder Dominic Ragazzo. Delaware tacked on another three runs in the fourth to push the lead to 8-1.
JMU battled back a bit in the top of the sixth with three runs of its own. Freshman outfielder Bryce Suters was able to score after a throwing error by the Blue Hens. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter cut the Delaware lead to 9-4 after doubling to left to bring home two runs.
Delaware scored again in the seventh behind another RBI single from Ragazzo. A solo home run from Freeman in the eighth made the lead 11-5 — the final score for the day.
JMU falls to 13-10 on the season, while Delaware improves to 11-10. JMU looks to bounce back Tuesday at home against Longwood at 6 p.m. Delaware travels to Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. first pitch.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (R 5, H 9, E 2). 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0
Delaware (R 11, H 11, E 2) 3 0 0 5 1 0 1 1 X
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.