After traveling to Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon and defeating William & Mary, 75-60, JMU women’s basketball improved to 7-2 and extended its win streak to four games.
The Tribe jumped out to an 8-1 lead midway through the first quarter. But before the quarter ended, JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel cut into the deficit with eight points. The Dukes finished the first quarter ahead 18-14.
At the half, the Dukes led 34-26. McDaniel continued as the Dukes’ top scorer with 11 points at the break. Tribe junior forward Caitlin Wingertzahn logged eight points and two assists by halftime.
The Dukes’ lead ballooned to 56-36 after the third quarter. JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson and McDaniel combined to score 13 of the Dukes’ 22 third-quarter points.
JMU maintained a 15-point lead over the Tribe at the final buzzer to win 75-60. Jefferson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Wingertzahn remained the Tribe’s top scorer with 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Dukes will face Hampton (3-5) next on the road Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. William and Mary (4-5) will play Longwood (1-6) Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.