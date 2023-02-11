JMU softball traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, this weekend to compete in its first games of the 2023 season. After their first day of the Charleston Invitational, the Dukes fell to 0-2 after taking losses from both Chattanooga, 4-3, and Indiana State, 2-0.
JMU falls to Chattanooga, 4-3
After what was almost a comeback by the Dukes in the seventh inning, Chattanooga held off the Dukes to win, 4-3.
The Dukes started off strong with a hit from JMU graduate third baseman Hallie Hall, which sent graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett home, putting the Dukes up 1-0 in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, Chattanooga redshirt junior catcher/infielder Kaili Phillips hit a double and advanced to third off JMU junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey’s wild pitch. Then, the Mocs took the lead after junior catcher Kendall Forsythe homered, which took Phillips home with her, making the score 2-1.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the fourth, when Chattanooga sophomore infielder Presley Williamson hit a home run to left field, bringing the score to 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, JMU freshman pitcher Kylah Berry walked Mocs junior infielder Kailey Snell. From there, Snell advanced to second as Phillips was also walked. Forsythe hit a single into center field, advancing her fellow runners up a base. Then, with the Mocs’ bases loaded, Williamson walked, which resulted in Snell heading home — putting the Mocs ahead 4-1.
The Dukes fought back in the top of the seventh via an inside the park homerun by JMU freshman catcher Bella Henzler that brought in not only her run but junior outfielder Kylee Gleason, but the Mocs heldoff the Dukes nonetheless.
Dukes held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to Indiana State
JMU was handed its second loss of the day, this time versus Indiana State, 2-0.
In the top of the third with one out, Shifflett got caught trying to steal second after being walked. It was one one of the four quick three and outs for JMU after Indiana State senior pitcher Lexi Benko struck out JMU sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that Indiana State junior utility player Danielle Henning hit a single to left field off JMU sophomore pitcher Lexi Rogers that brought home her teammate, Indiana State junior utility player Abi Chipps, to put the Sycamores on the board.
Then, in the fourth, Indiana State senior infielder TeAnn Bringle hit a home run off Rodgers, increasing Indiana State’s lead to 2-0 — and the score held the rest of the way.
The Dukes face both Chattanooga and Indiana State again Saturday, playing the Mocs at 3 p.m. and the Sycamores at 5:30 p.m., as they look to gain their first win of the season.