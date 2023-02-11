Redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan has waited her turn for four years to be the unequivocal starter in goal for JMU lacrosse. Now finally, entering year five, she looks to be the frontrunner to take the job. Sports Editor Grant Johnson encapsulates Buchanan's journey to get to this point, which included many years of ice hockey, emails to college coaches around the country with her homemade recruiting tapes and hyping up her teammates from the sidelines for JMU like no one else could.