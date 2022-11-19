JMU women’s basketball took on reigning Big South champion Longwood, defeating the Lancers 82-55. With the win, the Dukes improved to 3-1, winning three straight since their home-opening loss against Maine, 60-58.
JMU started strong as its shots began to fall. The Dukes went up 21-12 at the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who won Sun Belt Player of the Week last week, led the Dukes with seven points and a rebound.
The Dukes continued to build their lead as the second half wrapped up, with JMU still outscoring Longwood, 43-25. Jefferson finished the half with 15 points and two rebounds. JMU dominated defensively with 24 total rebounds to the Lancers’ 10.
Lancers’ senior guard Anne-Hamilton LeRoy scored 17 points and junior forward Brooke Anya scored 10 at the end of the third quarter, but the Dukes remained on top at 68-39. JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel logged 15 points, three steals and two blocks before the fourth quarter.
The Dukes finished with a 82-55 victory. Jefferson led the team with 26 points and seven rebounds.
The Dukes will face No. 13 North Carolina next at home Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Longwood has a week-long break before facing No. 6 Louisville on Nov. 25 at noon.