JMU graduate transfer guard Caroline Germond takes it to the paint vs. Queens (N.C.) on Nov. 13. Germond and the Dukes take on North Carolina back at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. 

 Savannah Reger | The Breeze

JMU women’s basketball took on reigning Big South champion Longwood, defeating the Lancers 82-55. With the win, the Dukes improved to 3-1, winning three straight since their home-opening loss against Maine, 60-58. 

JMU started strong as its shots began to fall. The Dukes went up 21-12 at the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who won Sun Belt Player of the Week last week, led the Dukes with seven points and a rebound. 

The Dukes continued to build their lead as the second half wrapped up, with JMU still outscoring Longwood, 43-25. Jefferson finished the half with 15 points and two rebounds. JMU dominated defensively with 24 total rebounds to the Lancers’ 10. 

Lancers’ senior guard Anne-Hamilton LeRoy scored 17 points and junior forward Brooke Anya scored 10 at the end of the third quarter, but the Dukes remained on top at 68-39. JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel logged 15 points, three steals and two blocks before the fourth quarter. 

The Dukes finished with a 82-55 victory. Jefferson led the team with 26 points and seven rebounds. 

The Dukes will face No. 13 North Carolina next at home Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Longwood has a week-long break before facing No. 6 Louisville on Nov. 25 at noon.

