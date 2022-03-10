JMU lacrosse traveled on Wednesday to Penn State University hoping to expand their winning streak but, despite a few glimpses of hope, the Dukes were dominated most of the match, losing by a score of 14-10.
JMU finished the first quarter tied 2-2. JMU gained a 3-2 lead early into the second quarter, with red-shirt Junior attacker Kacey Knobloch scoring 36 seconds in. This wouldn’t be the only lead JMU had during the second quarter. JMU led 5-3 with two goals from attacker Isabella Peterson, however, it would be the last time the Dukes were in position to win.
Penn State would go on to score eight unanswered goals to put the win out of reach for JMU: three in the second quarter brought its lead to 6-5 at halftime, and five more goals in the opening minutes of the third quarter made it 11-5.
Although it looked as if all hope had been lost, the Dukes mounted a comeback attempt, scoring five unanswered goals of their own, with three of them coming from junior attacker Tai Jankowski.
Even with these five unanswered goals and Jankowski’s second hat trick of the season, the lead JMU fought for never returned. The only scoring in the last nine minutes was three more Penn State goals, securing a 14-10 win for Penn State.
JMU was primarily dominated in other stats, as well. Penn State created 31 shots with 20 being on target, while JMU only had 18 shots, with 15 of them being on target. With more Penn State shots came six more saves for JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty to add to her growing resume. Additionally, JMU had 20 turnovers, while Penn State only turned the ball over 13 times.
JMU looks to shake this loss off in its next game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sentara Park against Rutgers University.
Score card
Q1: 14:28: Penn State goal, Mary Muldoon (8), 1-0
Q1: 13:23: Penn State goal, Mary Muldoon (9), 2-0
Q1: 5:13: JMU goal, Ava Frantz (4), 2-1
Q1: 4:13: JMU goal, Brittany Bill (5), 2-2
Q2: 14:24: JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (7), 3-2
Q2: 12:22: Penn State goal, Broke Hoss (7), 3-3
Q2: 7:16: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (19), 4-3
Q2: 4:19: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (20), 5-3
Q2: 1:21: Penn State goal, Taylor Regan (8), 5-4
Q2: 0:44: Penn State goal, Kayla Abernathy (5), 5-5
Q2: 0:27: Penn State goal, Brooke Hoss (8), 6-5
Q3: 14:06: Penn State goal, Taylor Regan (9), 7-5
Q3: 11:26: Penn State goal,Kristin O’Neill (11), 8-5
Q3: 8:46: Penn State goal, Gretchen Gilmore (7), 9-5
Q3: 8:04: Penn State goal, Taylor Regan (9), 10-5
Q3: 6:48: Penn State goal, Kristin O’Neill (12), 11-5
Q3: 3:12: JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (9), 11-6
Q3: 1:47: JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (10), 11-7
Q3: 0:44: JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (11), 11-8
Q4: 9:46: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (21), 11-9
Q4: 9:12: JMU goal, Brittany Bill (6), 11-10
Q4: 8:30: Penn State goal, Kristin O’Neill (13), 12-10
Q4: 3:11: Penn State goal, Kristin O’Neill (14), 13-10
Q4: 2:32: Penn State goal, Mary Muldoon (10), 14-10
