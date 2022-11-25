As senior day is approaching for JMU football, the group has been working to mentally prepare themselves for its important final game against Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday while also reflecting and coming to the conclusion that this will be a season they’ll remember forever.
In the season that’ll go down in history, the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) have pushed through ups and downs together all season long. They came back from a 28-3 deficit Sept. 24 versus Appalachian State to win 32-28. Maybe equally daunting, this past week, JMU trailed Georgia State by 20 points twice and trailed 34-14 at halftime yet pulled out a 42-40 win. The team stuck through the tough work together, and to JMU graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese, the effort was noticeable.
“What I saw was just everyone being on the same page, in terms of not giving up and not thinking the game was over,” Agyei-Obese said. “Against App State and our previous game against Georgia State, even when we were down, no one was going around with their head down.”
Saturday also culminates a career for 15 graduating seniors. Head coach Curt Cignetti said there might not be a crop he’s seen go through more in their time at JMU, pointing to the pandemic and a conference change that’s impacted the past two years. Cignetti has also said this year is unprecedented because JMU is the first team to ever play a full FBS schedule in its first FBS season — and it’ll finish with a winning record no matter Saturday’s result versus the Chanticleers.
Through it all, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio said he’s thankful for the close-knit group of senior motivators who took him in as their own, helping Centeio quickly become a leader for the Dukes.
“They welcomed me with open arms and accepted me for who I am,” Centeio said. “We all mesh pretty well together. We are all great leaders on the team who earn respect, but also give respect. It was an easy mesh.”
As the team prepares to wrap up its season versus Coastal Carolina on Saturday, many players are looking back at the lasting impact they’ll leave on the program. Agyei-Obese is two touchdowns away from the rushing touchdown record of 41 currently held by Khalid Abullah (2013-16), and redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton is two touchdowns away from tying Macey Brooks’ (1993-96) receiving touchdown record, 25, despite only seeing the field since the spring 2021 season after sitting out in 2019 due to transferring from VMI.
“It’s crazy to see where I’m at right now. In two and a half years, to be two touchdowns away from tying the record for all-time touchdowns at JMU is amazing,” Thornton said. “If I don’t get that, I’m still content. I came in and did what I’m supposed to do in a short amount of time. I’m grateful for where I’m at right now.”
Cignetti described the time after the game Saturday as a great way to start reflecting on the team and this year’s senior class. He said that every senior class is special because of their commitment as student-athletes, but he also said this group of seniors is special not only because of talent, wins and broken records, but their character.
“There are a lot of guys who have done special things here, but more importantly, quality people,” Cignetti said. “Guys that excel on the field and in the classroom, who contribute their time to other causes, represent the program the way you want it represented — one thing I’ve been really proud of since I’ve been here the last four years is the way the guys represent themselves on and off the field.”
The 15 seniors will celebrate their senior day this Saturday. Cignetti said they’ll prepare not by thinking about this game being the last but by just playing to the best of their ability because that’s how they’ll remember this one.
For Agyei-Obese, who’ll be recognized on Saturday, he has a simple goal regarding his legacy.
“I just want to leave my mark,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’ve been here for six years and I just want people to say that, ‘Yeah Percy was a good leader. Percy was a good player both on and off the field.’ I want just want to leave my mark here and be someone that people can look back and be like, ‘This is the formula you have to follow to be successful.’”