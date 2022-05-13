BALTIMORE, Maryland — The lights over the Ridley Athletic Complex’s lacrosse field shined on JMU sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson and UConn senior attacker Sydney Watson in the draw circle. It was as if the atmosphere knew to put a spotlight on them: JMU’s leading goal scorer versus one of the 2022 USA Lacrosse National Team players.
Peterson flipped the ball over Watson high into the air and past Watson off a draw in the first half, then launching it to redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky all the way down by the goal. Checkosky did the rest, flipping the ball past UConn senior goalie Landyn White for her seventh goal of the season.
The sequel started differently than the prequel, but the result was the same: JMU defeated UConn 14-7.
“That was a gritty battle,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “I’m just so impressed with our team’s ability to whether the mistakes, and I thought our defensive unit played incredible today.”
Last time, JMU started down 3-0 but came back to score 13 of the game’s next 17 goals. This evening in Loyola, Maryland, JMU started down 1-0 but responded with four goals to end the first quarter up 4-1.
It was backed, as Klaes said, by lights-out defense — UConn was 0-for-7 on free position shots going into the fourth quarter. JMU forced 24 turnovers by the time the clock hit zero.
Watson was also kept at bay for the majority of the game. UConn’s all-time leading goal scorer didn’t find the back of the net, only garnering one shot on goal and committing multiple fouls.
“We just worked hard to take away her transition game,” Klaes said. “We think she gets her energy and momentum off of goals … as soon as we drew that charge on her in the first half, we knew we had her number.”
Peterson’s second-quarter heave to Checkosky was in the middle of a three-goal JMU run, stretching its lead to 6-3 with 10:15 remaining in the second. JMU went into the half up 8-3 after Checkosky’s second goal with just over three minutes left in the half.
When the second half began, UConn game out swinging: It scored two goals 24 seconds apart to make it 8-5, from sophomores attacker Susan Lafountain and midfielder Morgan Carter, respectively. But just when it looked like the Huskies would make it closer, JMU redshirt senior goalie Molly Dougherty kept JMU in the game — she saved two shots in a five-minute span, the second on a rolling shot at her feet from UConn senior attacker Grace Koon at the 7:24 mark.
Dougherty ended the evening with seven saves.
“I rely on [the defensive unit] to kind of bring the energy together,” Dougherty said. “We were prepared, and we just had to relax and get into the groove of everything.”
Momentum seemed to swing with 4:09 left in the third: That’s when junior attacker Tai Jankowski fired a shot running to her right top-shelf past White to give JMU its first second-half goal, putting an end to UConn’s two unanswered goals and giving JMU a 9-5 lead with 4:09 left in the third.
After another JMU goal, this time from redshirt sophomore midfielder Taylor Marchetti at 2:39, a rainstorm ensued just before the fourth quarter. As both benches bundled up with rain jackets, scoring didn’t slow down on either side — two goals were scored from both JMU and UConn 1:08 into the final frame.
“We got excited when it started to rain,” Marchetti said. “We kind of fed off that energy and kind of continued our momentum throughout the end of the game.”
Down the stretch, scoring slowed down, but not for Marchetti. She added two more goals, the second making it 14-7, effectively putting a dagger on the game with 1:49 left.
“I think we did a really good job today relying on each other, not just relying on the same top people but really just spreading the wealth,” Marchetti said, who ended the game with a team-high four goals. Peterson, Jankowski, redshirt junior attacker Kasey Knobloch and Checkosky all had two goals apiece. “We had each other’s backs, we gave each other confidence and I think that was huge for us.”
JMU (14-4, 6-0 CAA) plays Loyola (Md.) (19-1, 9-0 Patriot) on Sunday — it defeated Mount St. Mary’s 17-5 earlier Friday. UConn’s (13-5, 3-2 BIG EAST) season is over.
Heading into JMU’s clash with No. 6 Loyola, Dougherty put it bluntly: The team is focusing on itself — “us,” she put it, pausing for multiple seconds before saying why so postgame.
“You can’t put too much emphasis or pressure on any opponent.” Dougherty said. “Our biggest opponent is ourselves.”
Scoring summary:
Q1: 13:15 - UConn goal, Stephanie Palmucci (20), 1-0 UConn
Q1: 10:18 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (26), 1-1
Q1: 4:27 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (20), 2-1 JMU
Q1: 2:37 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (69), 3-1 JMU
Q1: 1:37 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (16), 4-1 JMU
Q2: 13:05 - UConn goal, Madelyn George (15), 4-2 JMU
Q2: 12:58 - JMU goal, Katie Checkosky (7), 5-2 JMU
Q2: 11:35 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (27), 6-2, JMU
Q2: 10:15 - UConn goal, Lia LaPrise (42), 6-3 JMU
Q2: 8:29 - JMU goal, Kasey Knobloch (36), 7-3 JMU
Q2: 3:13 - JMU goal, Katie Checkosky (8), 8-3 JMU
Q3: 13:23 - UConn goal, Susan Lafountain (21), 8-4 JMU
Q3: 12:59 - UConn goal, Morgan Carter (10), 8-5 UConn
Q3: 4:09 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (27), 9-5 JMU
Q3: 2:38 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (28), 10-5 JMU
Q4: 14:39 - UConn goal, Lia LaPrise (43), 10-6 JMU
Q4: 13:52 - JMU goal, Kasey Knobloch (37), 11-6 JMU
Q4: 8:28 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (29), 12-6 JMU
Q4: 6:54 - UConn goal, Susan Lafountain (22), 12-7 JMU
Q4: 3:36 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (70), 13-7 JMU
Q4: 1:49 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (30), 14-7 JMU
