From JMU head coach Sean O’Regan’s free, limited-edition “Coach O’s” cereal to it being white-out night for the fans, the energy inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center started off palpable for JMU women’s basketball against Georgia Southern on Thursday night.
But after a tight, back-and-forth fourth quarter, the Eagles staved off JMU’s comeback attempt and pulled out a Sun Belt Conference win on the road, 69-65, to move to 12-4 (4-3 Sun Belt). The Eagles’ win also snapped JMU’s 13-game win streak and dropped it to 16-3 (6-1 Sun Belt).
“A disappointing loss,” O’Regan said. “I thought Georgia Southern outplayed us, mainly on the glass. We walked into this game with two real focal points. One was transition defense and the glass, and we failed at the glass. Disappointing, but in the end this team is a winner and we’re going to continue to win, it’s just a matter of fixing that. You’re not going to win many games getting out rebounded by 16.”
After the first quarter, JMU led Georgia Southern, 20-19. The Eagles were 5-for-7 from behind the 3-point line, with junior guard Terren Ward going 2-for-2 from 3 and leading the Eagles with six points. JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel continued her steady return from injury for the Dukes with eight points in the first quarter.
“Having Peyton step up and letting it fly, like the best of Peyton, is great,” O’Regan said.
At halftime, Georgia Southern pulled ahead, 37-28, after outscoring the Dukes in the second quarter by 10 points — pushing its lead to a high-water mark of 12 with 5:51 left in the third quarter. McDaniel continued to lead the Dukes with 10 points at the half.
Ward, the Sun Belt’s leading scorer coming into Thursday, paced the Eagles with 10 points at halftime, but the usual contributors for JMU were held in check. Senior guard Kiki Jefferson, junior center Kensiia Kozlova and graduate guard Caroline Germond — who’d scored 23% of the Dukes’ points this season heading into the game — combined for three points and six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
“We were all out of whack in the first half in so many other ways,” O’Regan said. “The fouls didn’t help.”
O’Regan was visibly frustrated with some rough plays that were no-calls. Around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, Jefferson looked to take a charge but received no foul.
Soon after, Jefferson was once again fouled under the basket by Eagles’ senior guard Ja’nya Love-Hill, who then received a technical foul on the play. Jefferson made her free throw, cutting into Georgia Southern’s then 10-point lead.
The Dukes had been making a dent in their deficit during the third quarter. JMU trailed 49-44 with just over three minutes left in the tquarter.
Then, about one minute later, Jefferson went down and laid on the court. She tripped over Love-Hill after trying to run back defensively. After being slowly taken into the locker room, she returned minutes later to sit on the bench with the rest of the Dukes.
“We know it’s next man up,” McDaniel said. “We trust everyone on our bench — no matter what.”
At the end of the third, the Dukes maintained a three-point deficit, 55-52, outscoring Georgia Southern by six since halftime. McDaniel scored another 3 before the quarter ended, giving her 12 points in the quarter and 22 for the game.
Jefferson returned to the court with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The AUBC boomed with excitement as the Dukes tied the game, 62-62, with 2:40 left in the game after McDaniel converted on a quick layup.
But buckets from Ward and junior guard Simone James made the difference down the stretch, as the Eagles smashed JMU’s 13-game win streak and gave it its first Sun Belt loss.
“I think this is a wake-up call for us,” Jefferson said. “The winning streak can’t go on forever, so we just need to dwell on it today and be ready for it tomorrow.”
Ward finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Despite only finishing with three points tonight, Germond had herself a game for the Dukes defensively, racking up five steals to go along with and six assists. McDaniel paced the Dukes with a season-high 26 points and four rebounds.
“We stalled a little bit in the fourth when we couldn’t get Peyton more 3s, which she was 6-for-11 for tonight,” O’Regan said. “But Georgia Southern deserved that win. They got us.”
The Dukes are now preparing to play Troy at home, which is number one in the Sun Belt West Division, on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. O’Regan remains optimistic, though, as he said this loss is a learning experience for the Dukes, who look to bounce back this weekend.
“You know they’re going to be ready,” O’Regan said. “To me, it’s fun, the prepping for it is fun. The execution is fun and that’s how I want it to be. It's basketball here and I want to play for first place and enjoy that. To me, that’s what this thing is all about.”