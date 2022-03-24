What defines greatness? Although everyone has a different definition, JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said she’s truly found hers, pursuing on through her final year as goalkeeper for JMU lacrosse.
When JMU defeated High Point 11-6 on Feb. 26, Dougherty recorded her 500th save as a JMU goalkeeper, becoming only the sixth player in JMU lacrosse history to do so. When asked how she’ll move forward from 500 saves, she said she’ll continue to do so by “trying to play the best [she] can with [her] teammates and making sure that [she is], having fun while doing it.”
Dougherty committed to JMU lacrosse at 15 years old while at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Upper School and never looked back from there, beginning her playing in 2018 as a redshirt freshman.
When JMU lacrosse won the CAA National Championship in 2018, Dougherty stopped nine shots in the final, helping JMU win the title her first year of playing. She and current redshirt senior attacker Katie Chekosky are the only two players from that team remaining.
Dougherty earned her 50th win March 20 — another milestone accomplished in her senior year. Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey said that throughout her time at JMU, Dougherty has had a clear impact on other members of her team.
“She got to see and learn from, like, a lot of experienced teammates,” redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey said. ”She took that experience and kind of implemented it into our own game and kind of helped others grow and become better players because of it.”
With the list of accolades that Molly has achieved, what is it that makes Dougherty so great?
“She’s matured on and off the field,” JMU lacrosse assistant coach Matt Snyder said. “She’s starting to understand all facets of the game, not just the goalkeeper … I’ve seen her become more of a leader on and off the field as well … Her overall growth and her competence has gotten really, really strong.”
When preparing for each game, Dougherty said she spends time with her teammates so she doesn’t get mentally behind and, so far this season, it’s worked, she said.
“She’s very professional in her approach every game,” Snyder said. “She’s never too high, never too low, but always ready and willing to attack.”
Dougherty said her excellence stems from not only her hard work but the mindset and mentality she carries into each and every game.
“Everyone plays better when they have fun,” Dougherty said. “Every day is a gift that you get another chance to play and get lost in the game.”
Dougherty said she’s mentally prepared each and every time she steps onto the field.
“I think that just comes game by game,” Dougherty said, “just trying to play the best I can with my teammates and making sure that I’m having fun while I’m doing it.”
Dougherty not only leaves an impact on the JMU lacrosse team’s name but her teammates as well. Matey said Daugherty is “really good at laughing through [her] mistakes” and that “that’s a really important lesson in sports — being able to brush off mistakes.”
Doughtery said she shares lessons with her teammates and feels confident in being herself and the lessons she teaches to others. As Dougherty has played, she said, she’s found comfort in her teammates’ individuality.
“Each and every person on this team is, like, genuine and wants me to be myself,” Dougherty said. “I find that super freeing … We talked about playing free all the time, and I think that that’s something that not every program gets to do.”
With her drive and confidence for the sport, Dougherty has also sparked memories among her teammates and coaching staff.
The 2021 CAA championship game, when JMU rallied from behind to win in overtime, was memorable for the goalkeeper.
“She walked right up to me and she’s like, ‘We’re not losing this game,’” Snyder said. “Sure enough, we went out there and we won the CAA championship.”
Dougherty said she’s comfortable in her environment and is improving with each game she plays. Dougherty’s final season at JMU has made her teammates aware of the coming adjustment to a new goalkeeper.
Redshirt junior Kat Buchanan is set to take on Molly’s role after this season. “It’s definitely gonna be a big gap to fill,” Matey said. “I’m very confident … Our second goalie has got to step into some big shoes, but they will fill them.”
With her milestones and will to “live and die and bleed purple,” Dougherty said she knows what she wants her legacy to be.
“I want my legacy to be someone who really committed and was loyal to this program,” Dougherty said. “I want to be remembered for how much I appreciate what this program has done and how much it has made me into the woman I am today.”
Contact Zach Mendenhall at mendenzl@dukes.jmu.edu. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.