JMU has had many great athletes grace its gridiron, courts and fields. However, a few stand above the rest. Copy editor Grant Johnson and staff writer Courtney Ryder debate who should earn the title of the greatest of all time.
Charles Haley is undoubtedly the greatest JMU athlete of all time
Yes, what Odicci Alexander did for JMU in the World Series last month was legendary. But let’s not let recency bias get us carried away: Charles Haley was, and will be for the foreseeable future, the greatest athlete to ever come out of JMU.
Many current JMU students weren’t yet alive to watch his greatness first hand — including myself — so a refresher is necessary to look at what made Haley so dominant. Before becoming the first five-time Superbowl Champion and 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Haley was a menace at JMU.
During his time in purple and gold, Haley started all four years. He was a two time Division I-AA All-American and set the JMU school record in tackles with 506 — playing both inside and outside linebacker.
At 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 255 pounds, not many CAA offensive lineman could match Haley’s explosiveness off the edge. In Michael Lombardi’s book, “Gridiron Genius,” he recounted a play where Haley caught his eye when Lombardi was a San Francisco 49ers scout.
In an option play that went away from Haley’s side of the field, the eventual 49ers’ fourth-round pick chased down the ball carrier by running behind the line of scrimmage and made the tackle for only a three-yard gain. After that play, Lombardi said the 49ers had seen all the tape they needed to see.
Not only did he dominate in college, but he had 100.5 sacks in the NFL — currently tied for 32nd all-time — and is one of only eight players in the top 32 from a school not currently in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
As the time continuum moves further from when Haley graced the gridiron, it becomes easier to forget about his greatness — especially with the emergence of new-age JMU stars like Alexander and Jazmon Gwathmey. It also makes us take Haley’s prowess for granted because numbers he put up were in an era that was still dominated by the running game.
The Dukes have had great athletes in their past, have some in the present and will certainly have more in the future. But for the time being, it’s Haley with the throne.
No one compares to Jazmon Gwathmey
While it’s hard to deny that Haley is the greatest athlete to ever come through JMU, Jazmon Gwathmey definitely gives him a run for his money. The women’s basketball alumna holds multiple program records — including blocks, rebounds and points — and in 2016, she became the third Duke to be drafted in the WNBA when she was selected 14th overall by the Minnesota Lynx.
Take one look at Gwathmey’s JMU bio and try to deny that she doesn’t deserve to be considered one of the greatest athletes JMU’s ever had. From the time she first stepped on the court as a redshirt freshman, Gwathmey earned GOAT status and started setting records left and right. She earned the second-best total block record for a freshman in program history and led the team in blocks (34), was named CAA Rookie of the Week and made the CAA all-rookie team.
Between 2011-15, Gwathmey continued to solidify her status in the program’s history and transformed into an even better basketball player. On top of all the records she set within the program, she was recognized as one of the best players in the CAA. During her senior season, Gwathmey was named CAA Player of the Week five times, made four different CAA teams (preseason All-CAA first team, All-Tournament team, All-Defensive team and All-CAA first team), was named the CAA Player of the Year and was the CAA Tournament’s most outstanding player.
Gwathmey was drafted to the WNBA fresh out of college, but after two seasons she moved overseas to play for the Spanish team Gernika Kirol Elkartea Saski Baloia. In 2020, Gwathmey’s talent helped the Puerto Rican National Team qualify for its first Olympics, which were ultimately postponed due to COVID-19.
No matter what continent or league she’s playing in, Gwathmey remains a force to be reckoned with on the court. Gwathmey continues to work and grow as a player, despite what she’s already accomplished, which undoubtedly played a massive role in securing an Olympic bid. Gwathmey will step onto the court in Tokyo next month with the same grit and mentality she had as a Duke.
Gwathmey will probably always hold many spots in JMU’s record books. It isn’t often you see players possess such strength, consistency and diversity in their sport — but that’s what makes Gwathmey so special and earns her a spot at the top of the list of greatest JMU athletes of all time.
