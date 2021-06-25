JMU sports has had a lot of impressive victories through the years. Staff writers Joshua Gingrich and Craig Mathias debate which victory was bigger: Football’s upset over Virginia Tech or softball defeating No. 1 Oklahoma at the Women’s College World Series.
Football upsets Virginia Tech can’t be matched
On Sep. 11, 2010, JMU football entered Lane Stadium as a 31-point underdog to No. 13 Virginia Tech. The Dukes left Blacksburg with one of the biggest upsets in college football history, defeating the Hokies 21-16.
This game should be considered the biggest JMU victory because of what it meant to college football. An FCS team rarely beats an FBS team, and it was only the second time in history that an FCS team defeated a ranked FBS team.
JMU’s victory over Virginia Tech is the most impressive JMU win because of where the Hokies were at that time. Virginia Tech was in the middle of head coach Frank Beamer’s “Beamerball” era, where the Hokies were consistently getting touchdowns and creating scoring opportunities off their defense and special teams’ prowess.
Virginia Tech had won three of the last six ACC Championships and were in the midst of its 27-year bowl streak that stretched from 1993-2019, and the Hokies went 10-3 and won the Chick-fil-A Bowl over Tennessee in 2009. With quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who would go on to play in the NFL, at the helm, Virginia Tech was one of the premier teams in the country.
At the same time, JMU wasn’t like it is today. The Dukes weren’t constantly in the running for a national championship, and they weren’t winning the CAA year after year. JMU did go 8-0 in CAA play in 2008 and won the CAA Championship, but the Dukes went 6-5 (4-4 CAA) in 2009. The contrast in the state of each program made the victory much sweeter.
This is the greatest win in school history because it led to the realization of what the program could be. While the Dukes finished the season 6-5 (3-5 CAA) and didn’t make the FCS playoffs, it showed that they could compete with any program, regardless of size or amount of NFL prospects. Six years later, JMU won its second national championship, and now the Dukes’ program is one of the most powerful in the country at the FCS level.
The win is still remembered by many JMU fans. The chant “We beat Tech” is yelled at any opportunity and was shouted at College Gameday’s visits to Harrisonburg in 2015 and 2017 for the whole country to hear.
When the Dukes and Hokies square off again in 2025, JMU fans might get to shout it again.
Softball makes history at the WCWS
Prior to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), JMU softball had already defied norms after joining Georgia in becoming the first unseeded teams since 2012 to make the final eight. The Dukes topped this feat by knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma 4-3 in extra innings in the opening game of the WCWS and there’s no bigger win in JMU history.
Call it recency bias, but the magnitude of this upset in Oklahoma City is why this is the most monumental win for JMU. Not only were the Dukes unseeded, but they were the first school from outside the Power Five conferences to qualify for the tournament since Louisiana in 2014.
In the game itself, Odicci Alexander got her 17th win of the season after pitching a near-flawless eight innings with nine strikeouts, three earned runs and registering only two walks. In the top of the eighth, Kate Gordon’s home run to left-center field registered the go-ahead run.
While a portion of JMU fans will think this isn’t an upset due to the dominance of this program over the last couple of years, it shouldn’t insinuate that this victory means any less than other JMU upsets. Oklahoma was the top overall seed for a reason with hitting and pitching talent needed at their disposal. The Sooners eventually won the WCWS over Florida State after working their way back up from the loser’s bracket, defeating JMU twice in the process.
This is JMU’s best win because it acts as the culmination of everything the team had accomplished up to that point. In 2018, the Dukes were impressive during the regular season but came up short in both the CAA tournament and the NCAA Knoxville Regional. JMU would top these results in 2019 after finishing with a CAA championship and qualifying for Super Regionals before bowing out to eventual champions UCLA. Once again, the Dukes would outdo themselves two seasons later, winning the Knoxville Regional, defeating Missouri in the Super Regional and shocking Oklahoma in the WCWS’ opening game.
The win also showed college fans across the country what JMU fans already knew. Alexander became a fan favorite nationwide, Lynsey Meeks was admired for her passion and the team as a whole earned the respect they deserved. They may not have won it all, but they’ll be remembered by JMU and opposing team fans for a long time. From the beginning of Super Regionals, celebrities such as former NFL player Terell Owens began to take notice of how special this team was. On top of that, this game was the highest viewed JMU event ever by a wide margin.
The best part about this win is that this program is far from the end of their peak. The combination of incoming talent and returning starters mean that JMU softball will undoubtedly have the opportunity to top this historic win for years to come.
