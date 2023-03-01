At JMU lacrosse’s home opener, the No. 12 Dukes defeated No. 5 Maryland, 8-7, bumping JMU to 4-1 on the season. The Dukes have defeated the Terrapins twice in a row, five times total in the school’s 47 matchups.
“I'm just really impressed with our team, you know, keeping our head,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “I think we went out early, got a good lead and just gradually Maryland kept creeping back in and we didn't give up.”
Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson and senior midfielder Lily Boswell both netted JMU’s final two shots of the game, giving the Dukes a four-goal lead with 10 minutes to play. But Maryland had 10 shots in the final quarter, scoring three more goals to cut the deficit to one with 4:22 remaining.
After confusion between the referees in the final 12 seconds as they tried to figure out the correct time left on the clock, the Dukes’ fourth win in a row was finally secured.
Maryland finished the game outshooting JMU 29-16 and earned 13 draw controls to the Dukes five.
“Obviously, we gave up more than we anticipated … but you know, a couple blocks here and there, a couple of saves here and there, I think we weathered it pretty well,” redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan said, who tallied a career-high 10 saves.
Junior attacker Katelyn Morgan opened up the scoring for the Dukes, netting a behind-the-back goal five minutes into the first quarter for her fourth of the season. Along with another first quarter JMU goal from Boswell, redshirt senior defender Mairead Durkin recorded her 100th career caused turnover, becoming the sixth Duke to do so. The first quarter ended 2-0, JMU.
Early in the second, Maryland scored a free-position shot cutting JMU’s lead in half. The Terrapins finished the game with 12 total free-position shots, which led to five of their seven goals. Maryland also outshot the Dukes 8-4 and were a perfect 6-for-6 on clears.
JMU extended its lead to 3-1 in the second quarter, then scored a fourth goal due to an interception from Boswell, who maneuvered the ball quickly down the field to find Peterson in the box.
“I always knew I was fast,” Boswell said, “so using my speed on the field, using what I'm capable of doing … is just what I wanted to do and it's exactly what I did.”
With one second remaining before half, Maryland tacked on another goal and trailed 4-2 at the break.
JMU started the second half with an offensive frenzy that was denied by Maryland's defense, before JMU freshman midfielder Brianna Mennella scored her second of the season. Maryland brought the game back to within one, before JMU redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox netted her first goal of the season with 36 seconds left in the third quarter and minutes after a hard collision. The Dukes headed into the fourth quarter ahead, 6-4.
In the final frame, Buchanan had four saves, the same number Maryland had the entire game. Buchanan finished with 10 saves, her last a crucial stop in the final minutes that she said “felt really good.”
Despite her 10 saves, Buchanan credits the defense for its performance throughout the game.
“Our defense is, you know, set up so that the shots that are taken are easier for us, so I think they did absolutely amazing, giving me an easier day,” Buchanan said. “Big credit to them.”
JMU prepares to play 4-2 Ohio State on March 4 at Sentara Park. Maryland plays No. 9 Denver (4-0) on March 5.
“I think this game was definitely something that we've been looking forward to coming off of that win from last year,” Boswell said. “We just wanted to prove it just like our mantra to keep proving ourselves every day and I think we just did exactly that today.”