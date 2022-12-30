JMU basketball sat at 7-2 heading into its highly anticipated rematch with then-No. 3 U.Va. on Dec. 6. After last year’s victory over the Cavaliers, 52-49, JMU head coach Mark Byington and his team were ready to duel against U.Va. once again — this time with graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum to deploy.
Byington said one of the big game plans to take down U.Va. — at the time, undefeated — was Offurum himself. Byington said he ran many plays through Offurum because the 6-foot-8 Mount Saint Mary's (Md.) transfer was making good decisions.
Unfortunately for JMU, Byington’s plan of attack went awry. Offurum suffered a hand injury with 2:02 left, forcing him to exit before the final crucial possessions.
“The back of his hand looked like it had a grapefruit on top of it,” Byington said. The Cavaliers held onto a tight 55-50 victory.
Offurum returned to the lineup Dec. 29 in JMU's Sun Belt Conference-opening victory over Georgia State, 63-47, logging five points in 19 minutes off the bench after missing three games. But Offurum isn’t letting the temporary setback dampen his enthusiasm as the Dukes head into the heart of their season.
“He just does everything right,” Byington said. “We needed that. We needed stability. We needed a person who was a positive influence for the other guys.”
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Offurum found himself with one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. After two seasons at George Washington and the next two at Mount Saint Mary’s in Maryland, Offurum entered the transfer portal one last time.
Eager to play in a faster-paced offense, the two-time transfer had his sights set on a team and coach that pushed the pace. He landed on Byington, who said Offurum “was a good fit both ways.”
Offurum's soon-to-be value at JMU began to reveal itself throughout his seasons at The Mount. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his two seasons with the Mountaineers — Offurum called rebounding “one of the tangible things that you need to win.” For the Dukes, Offurum is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.
As of Dec. 27, Offurum leads the Dukes in rebounds per game. After corralling a career-high eight rebounds versus then-No.1 North Carolina on Nov. 20, Offurum’s value started to solidify.
“He gives us tremendous versatility,” Byington said. “He's able to get on top of the press, he's able to move, he can guard the point guards and he can guard the centers.”
Front-court mate and graduate forward Alonzo Sule leads the team in blocks and sets JMU’s tone defensively alongside Offurum.
“He is always going as hard as he can and emptying out the tank,” Sule said.
As both a transfer and veteran on this JMU team now, Sule said it was easy to connect with Offurum from the start. Sule joined the Dukes for the 2021-22 season after playing at Texas State for the first three years of his collegiate career.
“Mezie always has a smile on his face.” Sule said. “Being positive and keeping an optimistic mindset is where Mezie makes an impact both on and off the court.”
Though home for Offurum lies 2 1/2 hours down Interstate 81 in Germantown, Maryland, certain aspects of this JMU team helped ease the transition to make Harrisonburg feel like a home away from home.
JMU offers Offurum a “sense of familiarity,” as he called it. In Harrisonburg, he's reconnecting with JMU assistant coach Xavier Joyner, who also came over from Mount St. Mary’s, and redshirt senior guard Vado Morse, who Offurum played against in high school.
“The coaches and my team have done a good job of welcoming me and getting me acclimated with their culture and system.” Offurum said. “This has been my strongest start with a team in my collegiate career.”